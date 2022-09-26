ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health

Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

President Whitten presents IU 2030 plan at State of the University Address

IU President Pamela Whitten presented IU’s strategic plan, IU 2030, during her first State of the University Address at Hine Hall on the IUPUI campus Thursday. IU 2030, focuses on student success and opportunity, research and creativity and service to the state, nation and beyond. Whitten first launched the plan on Sep. 21.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

MCCSC administrators discuss transportation goal at school board meeting Tuesday

Monroe County Community School Corporation administrators presented an update on the district’s progress towards equitable transportation during a school board meeting Tuesday night. Adam Terwilliger, MCCSC director of finance and logistics, gave the first in a series of updates the board will receive through April on progress towards the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Commissioners address needed ambulance services

BEDFORD — Darin Kinser, Pleasant Run Volunteer Fire Department Chief, addressed the commissioners on the current ambulance situation that face Lawrence County residents with the future closing of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. “Our department goes on 285 runs a year, with 260 of those runs being medical runs,”...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
iu.edu

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School's Poling Chair

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general and a former Indiana state health commissioner, will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business' Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its “Good Food for All” program in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Nationwide sweep nets 10 million fentanyl pills

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are touting the results of a massive nationwide fentanyl seizure over the summer. The Justice Department said Tuesday the "One Pill Can Kill" initiative led to the seizure of more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder from May 23 through Sept. 8 of this year.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer offense remains stagnant, defense decays against Ohio State

Throughout the first half of the Indiana women’s soccer season, one thing remained constant: 0-0 draws. The Hoosiers broke the program record for consecutive shutout minutes with 788 minutes, cementing themselves as one of the top defenses in the Big Ten. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg slid into the top-three all time in Indiana’s career saves list after earning her 15th on Sept. 18. Indiana earned quality shutouts against the University of Memphis and then-No. 8 Penn State, proving that it can stick with the big names in women’s collegiate soccer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE

