Amelia Clark holds last meeting as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark has held her last meeting as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health. Clark's contract expired on Sept. 16, 2022. According to SRHD Commissioner Mary Kuney, the district will provide updates each month regarding the recruitment process for...
Spokane County approves funding for youth services project in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved $300,000 from the County's Mental Health sales tax for the construction of a Children and Youth Services Center in the West Central neighborhood. According to a press release, the project, known as the "Native Project," requested the...
Voters voice displeasure with polling location, County Commissioner expects it to remain
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are voicing their displeasure in having Candlelight Fellowship Christian being a polling location ahead of the general election. “We were approached by a number of people who came to us,” said Bill Brooks, Kootenai County Commissioner. “They basically said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe voting at Candlelight.” Voters cited the church’s right-leaning...
Ozzie's plans for Camp Hope, kudos for tax credits; and local political mapmaking
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing behind his plans to remove the Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The county prosecutor's office, Knezovich says, is working on a warrant of abatement for the camp that should be completed in about 20 days. Some conservatives, including two on the Spokane City Council, have voiced support for the sheriff's plan, but many progressives have raised concerns about the moral, legal and logistical implications of forcibly displacing more than 600 homeless people in a city without adequate shelter space. State agencies have said they also want to see the campers moved but need more time to make sure each camper is placed in safe and secure housing — a process that could take months. The sheriff — who has not been to Camp Hope himself — says he would be fine holding off on the sweep if state agencies pledged to move every camper within a month. But two months? No way, Knezovich says. (NATE SANFORD)
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Councilman Zappone swears his proposed redistricting map wasn't meant to benefit Councilman Zappone
Progressive Spokane City Councilmember Zack Zappone narrowly squeaked by in last year's City Council elections, besting conservative business owner Mike Lish in District 3 by just 262 votes, just over a percentage point. But if Map #2 from the City of Spokane Redistricting Board is approved, his reelection fight would...
Spokane City Council to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night's legislative session, Spokane City Council voted unanimously on a resolution that commits the city to working with Washington State Legislature to pursue funding for a regional law enforcement training center. According to a press release from the city, the Spokane Police Department's (SPD)...
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Spokane City Council votes to raise donor limit for political campaigns to $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted to increase the limit for contributions to political campaigns from $500 to $1,000 at its meeting on Sept. 12. Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said the change was made to bring city campaign finance laws in line with state rules. “This...
Spokane Public Schools discusses recommendation to replace and modernize several schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Wednesday night's board meeting, Spokane Public Schools discussed a recommendation that would replace a number of schools and build a new, larger school due to growth and enrollment patterns. In addition, the recommendation aims to provide programming that enables the provision of intervention services and...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Spokane County sheriff sets back timeline to disband homeless camp by a month
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state...
Final phase of Spokane's $8.9M road project brings new detours
(The Center Square) – Motorists in Spokane are advised by city officials to be prepared for new detours as the next phase of the $8.9 million Thor-Freya construction project. Work began in March on the project that involves seven phases and 37 different traffic patterns, according to Kirstin Davis,...
Spokane County assessor shows where housing values come from
(The Center Square)- Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis recently briefed a group of government leaders about the process involved in setting property values, which are up 25-30% this year throughout the county. “We want people to pay their fair share of taxes, but we don’t want them to pay more...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Nightly lane closures coming to I-90 in downtown Spokane for maintenance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 through downtown Spokane may experience some delays next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced they will be conducting maintenance on the left two lanes of I-90 from the US 195 interchange to Hamilton Street. Crews will be cleaning drains and performing...
I-90 homeless encampment prepares for WSDOT fencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp manager Maurice Smith said the last six weeks have been dedicated to cleaning up, organizing and condensing the homeless encampment. “We had to move RVs, we had to move tents, we had to get a lot of things out of the way," Smith said. "Those things took time."
Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
