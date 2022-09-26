ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Voters voice displeasure with polling location, County Commissioner expects it to remain

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are voicing their displeasure in having Candlelight Fellowship Christian being a polling location ahead of the general election. “We were approached by a number of people who came to us,” said Bill Brooks, Kootenai County Commissioner. “They basically said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe voting at Candlelight.” Voters cited the church’s right-leaning...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

Ozzie's plans for Camp Hope, kudos for tax credits; and local political mapmaking

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is standing behind his plans to remove the Camp Hope homeless encampment in East Central Spokane by mid-October. The county prosecutor's office, Knezovich says, is working on a warrant of abatement for the camp that should be completed in about 20 days. Some conservatives, including two on the Spokane City Council, have voiced support for the sheriff's plan, but many progressives have raised concerns about the moral, legal and logistical implications of forcibly displacing more than 600 homeless people in a city without adequate shelter space. State agencies have said they also want to see the campers moved but need more time to make sure each camper is placed in safe and secure housing — a process that could take months. The sheriff — who has not been to Camp Hope himself — says he would be fine holding off on the sweep if state agencies pledged to move every camper within a month. But two months? No way, Knezovich says. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Final phase of Spokane's $8.9M road project brings new detours

(The Center Square) – Motorists in Spokane are advised by city officials to be prepared for new detours as the next phase of the $8.9 million Thor-Freya construction project. Work began in March on the project that involves seven phases and 37 different traffic patterns, according to Kirstin Davis,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

I-90 homeless encampment prepares for WSDOT fencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp manager Maurice Smith said the last six weeks have been dedicated to cleaning up, organizing and condensing the homeless encampment. “We had to move RVs, we had to move tents, we had to get a lot of things out of the way," Smith said. "Those things took time."
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nicsentinel.com

Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
