NBC Miami
Cool Temperatures, Steady Breeze Across South Florida After Ian's Impacts
Ian is well off the northeast coast of Florida and we are feeling the northwest winds behind the system. Temperatures are much cooler early Friday with even some upper-60s working into the viewing area! Humidity is way down too. Highs this afternoon will stay in the upper-80s with a steady...
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN’S STORM SURGE BRINGS FLOODING DAYS AFTER INITIAL WAVES IN UPPER KEYS, FLORIDA
Upper Keys communities sustained minor to no damage as Hurricane Ian moved past the island chain to the west, landing at Cayo Costa at Category 4 strength and devastating Florida’s southwestern coast on Sept. 28. Storm surge from Ian, however, caused problems for a number of Key Largo and...
classiccountry1045.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA…
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:10 p.m. as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. Hurricane Ian Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092022 310 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022 …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN HAS MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA… NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches).
NBC Miami
‘Like a Freight Train': South Florida Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast of Florida Tuesday night, the outer bands of the storm unleashed tornados, rainfall and strong winds in South Florida, and residents are now dealing with the damage and flooding. On Tuesday night, a tornado flipped over 30 small planes and hangars at North...
miamitimesonline.com
Schools to close and flooding expected in Miami-Dade while Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida coastline
As Hurricane Ian’s path continues to shift eastward, raising the risk to the southern Gulf coast and threatening southeast Florida with more wind and rain, school closures for Wednesday and Thursday were declared in Miami-Dade County. The decision to close local schools was announced at a Tuesday news conference...
West coast evacuees riding out storm at Alligator Alley service plaza
MIAMI - Some people who fled Hurricane Ian's path sought shelter in South Florida. "I just decided last night. I heard there was going to be huge surges and I decided it was better to be safe than sorry. I just drove to here, basically, and I'm kinda camping out at the gas station. I'm going to stay here until it goes by and then go home," one woman told CBS4's Ted Scouten at the Miccosukee Service Plaza on Alligator Alley, off Snake Road. She wasn't alone. One man said it was the perfect spot to ride out any impacts of the storm. "It's a parking area, rest area for truck drivers and travelers. It's got a safe house building. The fire department is there and the sheriff's department is there. They got an ambulance that's parked there all the time," he said. Many said they drove in from places like Fort Myers, Pine Island, and Punta Gorda and stopped to get gas because it wasn't available on the west coast. While some said they planned to stay there until the storm passed, others said they were heading to Fort Lauderdale and Miami to get a hotel.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Click10.com
‘Total despair’: Cubans continue to assess Hurricane Ian’s damage
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida’s Cayo Costa as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday — while Cubans were still assessing the damage it caused on Tuesday. Carmen Pino who lives north of Cayo Costa said she was more worried about her family in...
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
islandernews.com
Miami now under Rip Current advisory
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne. High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers are...
Click10.com
Parts of Miami-Dade prone to flooding brace for heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Downpours from Hurricane Ian are already hitting parts of South Florida, with more rain on the way. Heavy and gusty storms passed through and lashed Downtown Miami, causing some minor flooding. Some backed up, clogged water forced one manhole cover to bubble up. “It was pouring pretty...
NBC Miami
Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch in South Florida for Ian
Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:. Severe weather swept through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. One unconfirmed tornado flipped several small planes at North...
Click10.com
Cubans in Florida worry about relatives after Hurricane Ian causes flooding, destruction, nationwide power outage
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba’s tobacco-rich Pinar del Rio province. The Category 3 storm — with winds of up to 125 mph and up to 14 feet of storm surge — started to beat the coastal village of Coloma at about 4:30 a.m.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
