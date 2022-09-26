Read full article on original website
Related
themaconcountynews.com
Former Marine hired as town’s new Code Enforcement Officer
At the September Town of Franklin Council meeting, Town Planner/I.T. Director Justin Setser presented Frank Belanger, the Town’s new Code Enforcement Officer who was hired in August. While many residents of Franklin may not be familiar with the duties of that position, Setser explained its importance and conveyed to the Council appreciation for Belanger, a veteran.
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Activist says protests hurt KKK, drew FBI’s notice
A much-publicized Klu Klux Klan rally in Tazewell this weekend turned out to be something of a bust thanks to the vocal efforts of activists — many of them from Knoxville — who took to the streets and social media to protest the gathering. At least, that’s how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
KCSO: Former Knox Co. Schools employee arrested as fugitive for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
nowhabersham.com
Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say
Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for September 29, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 15-26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. September 19. Crystal Eve Hayes, was charged with failure to appear for...
my40.tv
Harrah's breaks ground on $275 million expansion to Murphy establishment
MURPHY, N.C. (WLOS) — Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino and Hotel in Murphy is getting bigger -- a lot bigger. Cherokee leaders broke ground Thursday afternoon on a $275 million expansion project. Plans call for the addition of 25,000 square feet of gaming floor, a 296-room hotel tower and...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smoky Mountain News
Reaction to accident is disheartening
It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
themaconcountynews.com
Church News for September 29, 2022
First Alliance Church will be holding Sunday Service will be held on Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages will be held at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dick Brown will be speaking. Ted Duke will be performing special music. The church is located at 31 Promise Lane (off Womack, next door to Trimont Christian Academy).
WLOS.com
"Please help me find my buddy" Search underway for man's best friend of 10 years
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a night like any other for Nick, who's mostly been on the road for the past year, until he couldn't find his best friend. Now, a community in Western North Carolina is coming together to help find his beloved dog. Nick says...
WYFF4.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Georgia, troopers say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 in Georgia, according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol. The accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76, or Long Creek Highway in Rabun County, Burns said. This is just...
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
Can Pisgah go home again? After last year's flood, Bears anxiously await the next storm
Canton, N.C. — Things have not been the same at Pisgah High School since a catastrophic flood tore through the town of Canton, devastating the community, taking lives, destroying homes and businesses, and delivering a serious blow to the athletic facilities at the school. Tropical Storm Fred never became...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1