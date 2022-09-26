ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando’s training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one...
