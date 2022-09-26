ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Buying a Piece of a Major League Team

A very popular sport in the U.S. has caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James so much that he has decided to become a part owner in an expansion team of a growing league. No, LeBron is not buying into a National Basketball Association team, the National...
Celtics Taking Notice of Jayson Tatum’s Growth as a Leader

Jayson Tatum is coming off a campaign where he earned All-NBA First Team honors and helped guide the Celtics to the Finals. Regarding how he carries out his responsibilities as a team leader, while some might question if he needs to be more vocal, he's well aware it's not enough for him to lead by example exclusively.
Assessing Oklahoma City’s Team Defense Heading Into Training Camp

Oklahoma City has endured plenty of losing over the past two seasons. On some nights, it was hard to find a positive or two. One consistent factor throughout the rebuild, though, has been the Thunder’s effort on the defensive end. Because of injuries, and chasing lottery picks, the Thunder...
Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Hit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off last night in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed onto the ground and appeared to hit the back of his head, knocking him unconscious. Many athletes, fans and analysts expressed their concerns for Tagovailoa, including Miami Heat forward Tyler...
