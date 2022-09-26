Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James Buying a Piece of a Major League Team
A very popular sport in the U.S. has caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James so much that he has decided to become a part owner in an expansion team of a growing league. No, LeBron is not buying into a National Basketball Association team, the National...
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Mike Rhyner Confirms Comeback, Joining Mavericks Flagship Radio Station: ‘I’m Back, Bitches’
SEPT. 29: DFW RADIO LEGEND JOINS MAVS FLAGSHIP RADIO STATION. Texas Radio Hall of Famer Mike Rhyner has confirmed the worst-kept secret in DFW: He's unretiring to join the Dallas Mavericks flagship radio station, which this week will flip formats from alternative rock to sports/guy talk. As we reported in...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Taking Notice of Jayson Tatum’s Growth as a Leader
Jayson Tatum is coming off a campaign where he earned All-NBA First Team honors and helped guide the Celtics to the Finals. Regarding how he carries out his responsibilities as a team leader, while some might question if he needs to be more vocal, he's well aware it's not enough for him to lead by example exclusively.
Tri-City Herald
Assessing Oklahoma City’s Team Defense Heading Into Training Camp
Oklahoma City has endured plenty of losing over the past two seasons. On some nights, it was hard to find a positive or two. One consistent factor throughout the rebuild, though, has been the Thunder’s effort on the defensive end. Because of injuries, and chasing lottery picks, the Thunder...
Tri-City Herald
The Latest on Jay Larranaga Potentially Rejoining the Celtics’ Coaching Staff
After nine years as a Celtics assistant coach, when the franchise hired Ime Udoka as Brad Stevens' successor, Jay Larranaga departed for a spot on Tyronn Lue's Clippers coaching staff. In light of Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policy, Will Hardy, Boston's top assistant a...
Tri-City Herald
Joe Mazzulla Discusses Dynamic Working with Celtics’ Coaching Staff Mostly Brought on by Ime Udoka
After a stint as an assistant for what at the time was the Maine Red Claws to becoming the head coach of Fairmont State's men's basketball team, Joe Mazzulla returned to Boston in 2019 as an assistant on Brad Stevens' staff. View the original article to see embedded media. While...
Tri-City Herald
Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off last night in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed onto the ground and appeared to hit the back of his head, knocking him unconscious. Many athletes, fans and analysts expressed their concerns for Tagovailoa, including Miami Heat forward Tyler...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Experts Appraise Sierra Canyon Basketball’s Two Most Famous Players
During last night's edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and ESPN's Brian Windhorst unpacked the upside of the next generation of LeBron James's budding basketball dynasty. View the original article to see embedded media. When Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard spoke with LeBron James and his sons...
