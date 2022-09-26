Read full article on original website
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’
Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Justin Jefferson Isn’t Worried About His Production Over the Last Two Games
Justin Jefferson's 2022 season got off to exactly the start he was hoping for. In his first game with Kevin O'Connell at head coach, Jefferson torched the rival Packers for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, showing just how much this new Vikings offense can help him dominate. He talked all offseason about aiming for 2,000 yards and the unofficial title of the NFL's best wide receiver, and his year three debut validated those lofty goals.
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins. The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts...
Packers Working on Plan For Bakhtiari to Play ‘as Much as Possible’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The plan for Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is clear-cut. “We’re going to basically go out there and find the best plan to put David out there as much as possible,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. Turning the plan...
Tua Tagovailoa Will Play Against Joe Burrow, Bengals
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially will start in this week’s Thursday Night Football game vs. the Bengals, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Tagovailoa will face his fellow 2020 NFL draft class member Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Miami star was questionable on Wednesday as he continued to recover from...
Postgame Observations: Vonn Bell, Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Dolphins 27-15
CINCINNATI — Vonn Bell interception Teddy Bridgewater in the red zone with 3:05 remaining and Joe Burrow found Hayden Hurst with 1:52 left to help the Bengals beat the previously undefeated Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night. It wasn't pretty, but Cincinnati's defense led the way and Burrow found Hurst...
Downing Tunes Out Doubters
NASHVILLE – Had he been tried by a social media jury at any point over the past three weeks, Todd Downing almost certainly would have been found guilty of crimes against the Tennessee Titans’ offense. One can only imagine the sentence that would have been delivered. The Titans’...
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
What the Bears Coordinators Revealed
What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off last night in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed onto the ground and appeared to hit the back of his head, knocking him unconscious. Many athletes, fans and analysts expressed their concerns for Tagovailoa, including Miami Heat forward Tyler...
T.J. Hockenson Eager to Turn Around 2022 Season
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson hasn't had the greatest start to his fourth season in the NFL. Through three games this year, Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has recorded just 82 reception yards, to go along with a career-low 8.2 yards per catch and 27.3 yards per game.
Smith: NFLPA to ‘Pursue Every Legal Option’ in Tua Situation
The union’s investigation into the handling of the quarterback’s head and neck injuries this week remains ongoing.
Packers Gameday: New England might have to call on backup quarterback Hoyer at Lambeau Field
1No Mac and cheese: Late in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, a Ravens defender twisted down New England’s second-year starting quarterback Mac Jones, whose left foot and ankle turned between the ground and the tackler. He hopped on one leg back to the sideline in obvious pain, and the injury was later reported as a high ankle sprain. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Jones was making progress and insinuated his quarterback might have a chance to play, but I would be stunned if he suits up. ...
Deommodore Lenoir is Taking the 49ers Starting Nickel Job from Samuel Womack III
Looks like the momentum for the Samuel Womack III hype train has fallen off. When the 49ers defense took the field against the Broncos, it wasn't Womack who came out as the starting nickel corner. Deommodore Lenoir stepped into that role for the first time all year. A bit of a head scratcher considering it hasn't looked like Womack has been too shabby at all.
Anthony Pittman Is Special Teams ‘Ace’ Learning From Veterans
Linebacker Anthony Pittman was signed to the active 53-man roster this week. Unfortunately, Pittman takes the spot left void since safety Tracy Walker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles. Pittman initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing...
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Ravens-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup
BALTIMORE — The predictions for the Ravens and Bills Week 4 matchup are mixed. Analysis: "On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset."
Miles Sanders a Full Participant; Trey Sermon Could Make Eagles Debut
PHILADELPHIA – Trey Sermon sat in his locker on Thursday afternoon thoroughly engrossed in his iPad. There was no sign of Boston Scott. Minutes later, when the Eagles spilled onto the practice field, there was still no sign of Scott. The running back turned up on the injury for...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black
HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
How the Mariners can clinch a postseason trip for the first time since 2001
The out-of-town scoreboard watching is in full swing in Seattle. The magic number is now three — and could drop even lower Thursday. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners, the bearers of the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports, appear to be headed to the playoffs.
