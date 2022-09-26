ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’

Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Justin Jefferson Isn’t Worried About His Production Over the Last Two Games

Justin Jefferson's 2022 season got off to exactly the start he was hoping for. In his first game with Kevin O'Connell at head coach, Jefferson torched the rival Packers for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, showing just how much this new Vikings offense can help him dominate. He talked all offseason about aiming for 2,000 yards and the unofficial title of the NFL's best wide receiver, and his year three debut validated those lofty goals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Tri-City Herald

Tua Tagovailoa Will Play Against Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially will start in this week’s Thursday Night Football game vs. the Bengals, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Tagovailoa will face his fellow 2020 NFL draft class member Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Miami star was questionable on Wednesday as he continued to recover from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Downing Tunes Out Doubters

NASHVILLE – Had he been tried by a social media jury at any point over the past three weeks, Todd Downing almost certainly would have been found guilty of crimes against the Tennessee Titans’ offense. One can only imagine the sentence that would have been delivered. The Titans’...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Peyton Manning
Tri-City Herald

What the Bears Coordinators Revealed

What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Hit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off last night in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed onto the ground and appeared to hit the back of his head, knocking him unconscious. Many athletes, fans and analysts expressed their concerns for Tagovailoa, including Miami Heat forward Tyler...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

T.J. Hockenson Eager to Turn Around 2022 Season

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson hasn't had the greatest start to his fourth season in the NFL. Through three games this year, Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has recorded just 82 reception yards, to go along with a career-low 8.2 yards per catch and 27.3 yards per game.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Buccaneers#American Football#Lions
GazetteXtra

Packers Gameday: New England might have to call on backup quarterback Hoyer at Lambeau Field

1No Mac and cheese: Late in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, a Ravens defender twisted down New England’s second-year starting quarterback Mac Jones, whose left foot and ankle turned between the ground and the tackler. He hopped on one leg back to the sideline in obvious pain, and the injury was later reported as a high ankle sprain. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Jones was making progress and insinuated his quarterback might have a chance to play, but I would be stunned if he suits up. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Deommodore Lenoir is Taking the 49ers Starting Nickel Job from Samuel Womack III

Looks like the momentum for the Samuel Womack III hype train has fallen off. When the 49ers defense took the field against the Broncos, it wasn't Womack who came out as the starting nickel corner. Deommodore Lenoir stepped into that role for the first time all year. A bit of a head scratcher considering it hasn't looked like Womack has been too shabby at all.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Anthony Pittman Is Special Teams ‘Ace’ Learning From Veterans

Linebacker Anthony Pittman was signed to the active 53-man roster this week. Unfortunately, Pittman takes the spot left void since safety Tracy Walker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles. Pittman initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Tri-City Herald

Ravens-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — The predictions for the Ravens and Bills Week 4 matchup are mixed. Analysis: "On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset."
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black

HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

How the Mariners can clinch a postseason trip for the first time since 2001

The out-of-town scoreboard watching is in full swing in Seattle. The magic number is now three — and could drop even lower Thursday. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners, the bearers of the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports, appear to be headed to the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy