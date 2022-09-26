Justin Jefferson's 2022 season got off to exactly the start he was hoping for. In his first game with Kevin O'Connell at head coach, Jefferson torched the rival Packers for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, showing just how much this new Vikings offense can help him dominate. He talked all offseason about aiming for 2,000 yards and the unofficial title of the NFL's best wide receiver, and his year three debut validated those lofty goals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO