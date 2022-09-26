Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Hayden Panettiere says sending her daughter to Ukraine permanently while she was in treatment for alcoholism 'wasn't fully my decision': 'I thought she was going over to visit'
On "Red Table Talk," Hayden Panettiere spoke about her daughter's custody arrangement as well as how she hopes the agreement could one day change.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Deadly hurricane heads for Carolinas after devastation in Florida
US forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to unleash life-threatening conditions on the Carolina states on Friday after causing devastation in Florida, where it killed at least 12 people with the toll expected to rise. The storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the United States, left hundreds of people in need of rescue in Florida.
Idaho8.com
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and...
Idaho8.com
Senate confirms Michelle Kwan as US ambassador to Belize
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Michelle Kwan, a former Olympic figure skater and longtime Democratic activist, to serve as ambassador to Belize. Kwan, who President Joe Biden tapped for the role in December, skated through the chamber’s confirmation process with a voice vote. The State Department had touted Kwan’s...
Idaho8.com
Anti-Asian hate crimes are scaring Chinese travelers away from the US
Cannon Yu lives in Shantou, Guangdong province. In the past, her sales job at a packaged-foods company took her to business conferences all over the world. But she hasn’t left China since early 2020 and is taking her sales calls online instead of in person in Thailand, Germany, Morocco and elsewhere.
Idaho8.com
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn’s testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump...
