blockclubchicago.org
508 Pershing, A $24 Million Affordable Apartment Development At Oakwood Shores, Opens In Bronzeville
GRAND BOULEVARD — Residents and community leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of 508 Pershing, the latest phase of the massive Oakwood Shores development plan. The $24.3 million, four-story mixed-use residential building at 508 E. Pershing Road is a joint venture between the Chicago Housing Authority, The...
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice
Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
fox32chicago.com
'Do you wanna get shot?': Robber targets pedestrians in West Town, Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for Northwest Side residents after a series of robberies in the West Town and Wicker Park neighborhoods. In each incident, a man approaches a victim, implies he has a gun and asks "do you wanna get shot?" before taking the victim's purse and property.
Ellis Lakeview Repairs Stall Again As Owner Stops Work, Falls $555,000 Behind On Bills, Court-Appointed Property Manager Says
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment stopped its court-appointed property manager from making needed repairs, has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for finished work and is at least months away from resolving the building’s numerous issues, officials said Tuesday. Residents of the...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
chicagocrusader.com
Rose Companies acquires Barbara Jean Wright Court Apartments
One of the largest affordable housing developments on the near west side has a new owner and a guarantee of affordability. The Jonathan Rose Companies (“Rose”) announced on September 20, 2022, that it has completed its purchase of the 272-unit Barbara Jean Wright Court Apartments (“BJ Wright”) from the Chicago Community Development Corporation (“CCDC”) for $17.5 million and has committed another $46 million to the rehabilitation of its apartments and common spaces.
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CPS Approves Land Deal For Near South Side High School — But State Rep Vows To Kill Key Funding
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A controversial land deal for a new $120 million Near South Side high school was narrowly approved by the Chicago Board of Education despite a key lawmaker’s vow to yank the state funds she helped secure for the project. School board members voted 4-3...
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
wuwm.com
'Last Summer on State Street' celebrates forgotten Black girlhood in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
It has been almost fifteen years since the last building of the Robert Taylor Homes was demolished. The Robert Taylor Homes was a public housing project in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood that housed 27,000 people at its peak. The bulldozing of the buildings left many displaced and scattered across the South Side of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Before going without hot water, tenants had no heat for three weeks
Who do you turn to when no help is forthcoming from landlord, 311, or city building inspectors?. Summer weather returned to Chicago this past week, but will eventually give way to cooler temperatures. Fall will be here soon, at least on paper. But on Thursday, September 15 Chicago’s heat ordinance went into effect. By law, apartment units during the fall are required to be at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
