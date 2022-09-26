Who do you turn to when no help is forthcoming from landlord, 311, or city building inspectors?. Summer weather returned to Chicago this past week, but will eventually give way to cooler temperatures. Fall will be here soon, at least on paper. But on Thursday, September 15 Chicago’s heat ordinance went into effect. By law, apartment units during the fall are required to be at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO