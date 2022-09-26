Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road.
WSAV-TV
Daufuskie Island Ferry Service suspended due to Hurricane Ian
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Daufuskie Island Ferry services have been suspended due to Hurricane Ian as of Friday, September 30. Officials say that the suspension is out of an abundance of caution, and there is an exception of emergency medivac needs. Captain Richard Inglis and the management team...
WSAV-TV
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County.
WSAV-TV
Tybee Island officials sound alarm on possible flooding brought on by Ian
Tybee Island officials sounded the alarm on the possibility of flooding brought on by Ian Thursday. Tybee Island officials sound alarm on possible flooding …. Community comes together at restaurant to ride out …. Authorities save life of man who tried to ride Jet …. Florida nursing home flooded, patients...
WSAV-TV
Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023. Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West …. Local crews work to decrease potential hazards ahead …. Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to SC. Brian Rea Tybee Island 5pm Update. Liberty County residents...
WSAV-TV
WSAV reporters give update from Beaufort County
WSAV Reporter Andrew Davis and Kyra Jones provided an update from Beaufort County. Authorities save life of man who tried to ride Jet …. Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears …. Edisto Island braces as Ian strengthens to category …. Local crews work to decrease potential hazards ahead...
WSAV-TV
Brian Rea Tybee Island 5pm Update
Tybee Island braces for impacts of Hurricane Ian. Community comes together at restaurant to ride out …. Authorities save life of man who tried to ride Jet …. Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears …. Edisto Island braces as Ian strengthens to category …. Local crews work to...
WSAV-TV
Community comes together at restaurant to ride out storm
Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That's not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm.
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
WSAV-TV
Get Ready for a Night to Remember!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready for a fantastic night in the garden? Grab your fanciest outfit and masquerade mask, Connect Savannah is hosting “A Night in the Garden” fashion experience and masquerade ball. The event will take place on October 14, at the Trustees’ Garden featuring magicians, aerialists, dancers, live music from local bands and DJs, and a runway show featuring local Savannah boutiques. Proceeds from this event will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance
It’s an exciting year for the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival! 2022 marks the 20th celebration of the fine art of the automobile; the passion that drives us to collect and curate these beautiful works of craftsmanship and construction; and the spectacular Lowcountry backdrop that draws thousands of spectators to the island each November.
