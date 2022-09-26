PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Yvonne Stroud of the Peoria Zoo brings in some props to demonstrate pollinators transitioning to the Fall weather in Central Illinois. Also, HOWL-ZOO-WEEN at the Peoria Zoo is calling all ghosts and ghouls. A trick or treat trail, bounce houses, Fall market, and much more, for families to enjoy. They say that lines are scary, so purchase your tickets early here or at the safari zoo gift shop. Tickets on sale now.

PEORIA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO