FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
Yvonne Stroud of the Peoria Zoo brings in some pollinator props for Good Day Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Yvonne Stroud of the Peoria Zoo brings in some props to demonstrate pollinators transitioning to the Fall weather in Central Illinois. Also, HOWL-ZOO-WEEN at the Peoria Zoo is calling all ghosts and ghouls. A trick or treat trail, bounce houses, Fall market, and much more, for families to enjoy. They say that lines are scary, so purchase your tickets early here or at the safari zoo gift shop. Tickets on sale now.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
25newsnow.com
New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
1470 WMBD
Out of control kitchen fire leaves $70K in damage to Peoria duplex
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say no one has been injured, but an apartment home in Peoria has sustained thousands of dollars in damage in the wake of a fire late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they got the initial call around 5:25 p.m., a structure fire at a...
Central Illinois Proud
Sweet treats at Girl Scouts ‘Desserts First’ fundraiser
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois hosted its Desserts First fundraiser at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Thursday. The fundraiser featured six local chefs making deserts inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. Participants included:. Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Olympia. Par-A-Dice. Peoria’s Neighborhood Chef. W.E. Sullivans. The...
1470 WMBD
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
Central Illinois Proud
Midwest Food Bank truck now headed for Florida
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank sent a truck full of resources to Florida Thursday afternoon. A semi-truck full of food left from the Midwest Food Banks Disaster Relief Hub in Morton. According to Midwest Food Bank’s Inventory Logistics Director Mike Hoffman, the resources are expected to arrive...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
Central Illinois Proud
Heartland Community College breaks ground on manufacturing facility
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction officially began Thursday morning on a 45,000 square feet addition to Heartland Community College’s Normal campus. The college broke ground on its Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, which is slated to open next fall. The new space will serve 200 Heartland students enrolled in its Manufacturing and Technology programs.
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews battle residential fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called early Thursday morning to the area of W. Garden and S. Idaho for a report of smoke in a residence. First crews on scene found a working fire in the back of the home with flames showing from the rear and side windows.
macaronikid.com
2022 Halloween and Trunk-or-Treat Events in Bloomington-Normal!
Trick-or-treating is always fun, but if you are looking for other ways to get the most out of those costumes, here's a round-up of Halloween happenings in Bloomington-Normal. Click on the event title for full details. We will keep adding to this list as local businesses and organizations share event...
Central Illinois Proud
Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
Central Illinois Proud
CIRA named Primary Airport of the Year
GALENA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) brought home an award from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Tuesday. According to an Illinois press release, CIRA was named Primary Airport of the Year in Illinois during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena, Ill.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire on West Garden Street in Peoria sends two residents to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire sent two Peoria residents to the hospital this morning due to smoke inhalation. Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on West Garden Street located on the south end of Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
