Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
kfdi.com
Pittsburg Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Deadly 2020 Fight
A man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a fight that occurred in 2020 that resulted in a man’s death. A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 24 year old Morgan Prager, of Pittsburg, Kansas, to 242 months in prison for the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
KWCH.com
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
KWCH.com
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
kaynewscow.com
Jury finds shooting suspect guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon
NEWKIRK — A jury found Kyle Lamone Hawkins, 36, New Iberia, La., not guilty of a shooting with intent to kill and chose to convict him of assault with a dangerous weapon. Hawkins was arrested in 2019 on allegations of shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-35 near Braman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
KWCH.com
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
texomashomepage.com
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
KWCH.com
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
kfdi.com
3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita
A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
KWCH.com
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Market, near Blake Street.
KWCH.com
Wichita police work to identify man accused of taking photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man accused of taking photos of females in changing rooms. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said the alleged crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a department store in east Wichita. If you...
Wichita man sentenced in fatal 2017 swatting
In May, Shane Gaskill pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Comments / 4