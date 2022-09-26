Read full article on original website
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Manages To Be Both Racist And Sexist While Bashing Abortion Rights
Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer appallingly calls abortion rights "Chinese genocide."
Was overturning Roe a ‘blessing’? Only if Democrats can avoid the details of the right to abortion
“A blessing in disguise.” Those words from a Democratic political consultant refer to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which he described as giving “Democrats a renewed optimism about this year.”. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court returned the question to the...
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
An Arizona Judge Just Reinstated a 150-Year-Old Total Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Arizona was even a state, its first territorial legislature enacted a total ban on abortion in 1864. On Friday, a state judge lifted a decades-old injunction blocking that law. Now, any person...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Midterm Elections In These Six States Could Change Abortion Access For Millions Of People
It’s been three months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Since then, 16 states have banned or limited abortion, and eight other states have had their bans blocked while lawsuits are pending. As things stand in Congress, Democrats don’t...
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
bloomberglaw.com
Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)
The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
