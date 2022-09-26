Read full article on original website
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
What Tying Ron Guidry’s Yankees Single-Season Strikeout Record Means to Gerrit Cole
TORONTO — Aaron Judge wasn't the only Yankee to make franchise history on Wednesday night in Toronto. With four strikeouts across his 6.1 innings of work at the Rogers Centre, Gerrit Cole reached 248 strikeouts on the season, matching the single-season franchise record set by Ron Guidry back in 1978.
Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands
Ahead of what is perhaps their most crucial series of the 2022 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have reinstated outfielder Nick Castellanos from the injured list. Castellanos had been on the IL since Sept. 4 with a mild oblique strain. It was unfortunate timing for the injury,...
Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wasn't in the L.A. lineup last night despite San Diego sending JT's son, Joe Musgrove, to the mound. As it turns out, Turner will be getting some time off heading into the postseason. JT fouled a ball off his shin in game one of the...
How the Mariners can clinch a postseason trip for the first time since 2001
The out-of-town scoreboard watching is in full swing in Seattle. The magic number is now three — and could drop even lower Thursday. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners, the bearers of the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports, appear to be headed to the playoffs.
Starling Marte’s New York Mets Return ‘Not Imminent’
NEW YORK - Not the best news for the Mets. According to manager Buck Showalter, Starling Marte still has his fractured middle finger immobilized in a splint, recently received an injection, and continues to experience discomfort. Although Marte's latest CT scan showed improved healing, he is still unable to grip...
