Queens, NY

Tri-City Herald

Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands

Ahead of what is perhaps their most crucial series of the 2022 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have reinstated outfielder Nick Castellanos from the injured list. Castellanos had been on the IL since Sept. 4 with a mild oblique strain. It was unfortunate timing for the injury,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wasn't in the L.A. lineup last night despite San Diego sending JT's son, Joe Musgrove, to the mound. As it turns out, Turner will be getting some time off heading into the postseason. JT fouled a ball off his shin in game one of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

How the Mariners can clinch a postseason trip for the first time since 2001

The out-of-town scoreboard watching is in full swing in Seattle. The magic number is now three — and could drop even lower Thursday. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners, the bearers of the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports, appear to be headed to the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Starling Marte’s New York Mets Return ‘Not Imminent’

NEW YORK - Not the best news for the Mets. According to manager Buck Showalter, Starling Marte still has his fractured middle finger immobilized in a splint, recently received an injection, and continues to experience discomfort. Although Marte's latest CT scan showed improved healing, he is still unable to grip...
QUEENS, NY

