The City of Denver is working to figure out how to help people experiencing homelessness the city. They are working on housing over 200 people in hotels. The Department of Housing Stability says it wants more money to help tackle this issue. According to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, metro Denver's homelessness population jumped by 12.8% between January 2020 and January 2022.Now, it's reporting that DHS is requesting $253 million dollars go toward efforts to help those experiencing homelessness.On Monday, Denver City Council gave the OK to help purchase a hotel that houses some of the city's homeless population.DHS...

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO