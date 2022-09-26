Read full article on original website
Related
Denver working toward big action plan to address city homelessness
The City of Denver is working to figure out how to help people experiencing homelessness the city. They are working on housing over 200 people in hotels. The Department of Housing Stability says it wants more money to help tackle this issue. According to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, metro Denver's homelessness population jumped by 12.8% between January 2020 and January 2022.Now, it's reporting that DHS is requesting $253 million dollars go toward efforts to help those experiencing homelessness.On Monday, Denver City Council gave the OK to help purchase a hotel that houses some of the city's homeless population.DHS...
Daily Record
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
denverite.com
What Denver voters want in a mayor: A woman, a community leader and somebody other than Hancock
More than half of people surveyed in a recent poll say they are motivated by voting for a woman as the next mayor, and a quarter are very motivated by it. Republicans were the only group that did not consider it an important factor. Denver has never had a woman...
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Record
Can Leslie Herod run for Denver mayor and the statehouse at the same time? It’s not so simple
When Leslie Herod announced earlier this month that she was running for Denver mayor next spring her campaign confirmed that she was staying on the November ballot as an incumbent Colorado Statehouse representative for a portion of the city. Although both Colorado law and Denver city code, explicitly forbid candidates...
denverite.com
Globeville and Elyria-Swansea residents have their eye on three big developments
Redevelopment has been knocking its way into the north Denver neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for several years, and it’s a sound (smell and sight) residents are wary of. From Interstate 70 reconstruction to a National Western Center makeover, the GES area is one large construction site. And if...
Denver Labor puts $1 million back in workers' hands
(Courtesy of Denver Labor) (Denver, Colo.) Denver Labor has put more than $1 million back into the hands of workers who earned the city’s minimum wage or prevailing wage this year but were paid less than the law requires.
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances
The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
RELATED PEOPLE
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
aspenpublicradio.org
Denver tests direct cash assistance for people experiencing homelessness
There are several different types of programs to fight homelessness around the Mountain West, but a new initiative in Colorado is the first in the region to test direct cash assistance. Earlier this month, Denver City Council approved a contribution of $2 million to the Denver Basic Income Project, a...
Westword
Denver Police Department Pairs Victim Assistance Coordinator With East Colfax Neighborhood
Since the murder of Ma Kaing in July, residents of the East Colfax neighborhood have repeatedly mentioned their distrust of the police during discussions of ongoing violence in the area. Kaing was killed by a stray bullet coming from New Freedom Park, where a group of young men reportedly involved...
Colorado man tried to sell classified information to foreign government, federal complaint says
DENVER — A Colorado Springs man and former National Security Agency (NSA) employee who is deeply in debt is accused of attempting to sell classified information to a foreign government, according to a federal criminal complaint. According to the document, Jareh Dalke,30, contacted a covert FBI employee and later...
IN THIS ARTICLE
denverite.com
‘The Connector’ is coming to Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. And residents can test it out on Saturday
On Saturday, residents will get to test drive the “The Connector” – a “microtransit” service set to arrive to Globeville and elyria-Swansea by mid-November. “The Connector” provides on-demand rides, like Uber or Lyft, except it’s a free service. In August, the city announced...
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.
Aurora passes law to send shoplifters to jail
Under the new ordinance, anyone convicted of stealing more than $300 of merchandise must serve three days in jail.
Westword
Denver Latino Gangbangers "Doing the White Man's Job for Them," Attorney Says
On September 28, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23 and unrelated, were each given two life sentences for the 2021 murders of David Lara, 59, and DeAngelo Tafoya, 59 — acts that the Denver Police Department has tied to gangs. The outcome was expected, but it still shook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless people
A Denver Safe Outdoor Space.Colorado Village Collaborative. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver Fire Department likely will release a report this week explaining what started a fire at a homeless tent village at 8th and Elati in the Denver Health parking lot.
Apt. explosion, light rail derailment hurt Aurora businesses
Gina Di Tullio has food allergies. She says it's hard to find restaurants that serve food she can eat, so she decided it was time to open her own gluten-free vegan bakery and cafe. She found a space in the Parkside Eatery; a food hall located on Alameda and Sable in Aurora that is near, the light rail and shares a lot with the Parkside Collective Apartment Building. She figured the residents of the Parkside Collective and light rail commuters would be a good customer base. "It was nice. I did a little bit of canvassing. I put some cookies and...
Classic movie has town busting out changes to lewdness law
DENVER (AP) — A Denver suburb’s plan to show the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at its arts center has officials scrambling to revamp the town’s indecency laws. The Denver Post reports that the city of Parker plans to show the 1975 cult classic...
Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused
The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
Comments / 9