Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

Denver working toward big action plan to address city homelessness

The City of Denver is working to figure out how to help people experiencing homelessness the city. They are working on housing over 200 people in hotels.  The Department of Housing Stability says it wants more money to help tackle this issue. According to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, metro Denver's homelessness population jumped by 12.8% between January 2020 and January 2022.Now, it's reporting that DHS is requesting $253 million dollars go toward efforts to help those experiencing homelessness.On Monday, Denver City Council gave the OK to help purchase a hotel that houses some of the city's homeless population.DHS...
DENVER, CO
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances

The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
PARKER, CO
Mike Coffman
cpr.org

This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back

From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
AURORA, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Denver tests direct cash assistance for people experiencing homelessness

There are several different types of programs to fight homelessness around the Mountain West, but a new initiative in Colorado is the first in the region to test direct cash assistance. Earlier this month, Denver City Council approved a contribution of $2 million to the Denver Basic Income Project, a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Apt. explosion, light rail derailment hurt Aurora businesses

Gina Di Tullio has food allergies. She says it's hard to find restaurants that serve food she can eat, so she decided it was time to open her own gluten-free vegan bakery and cafe. She found a space in the Parkside Eatery; a food hall located on Alameda and Sable in Aurora that is near, the light rail and shares a lot with the Parkside Collective Apartment Building.  She figured the residents of the Parkside Collective and light rail commuters would be a good customer base. "It was nice. I did a little bit of canvassing. I put some cookies and...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO

