ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medina, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wadsworth, OH
Wadsworth, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Wadsworth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Medina, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy