Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Browns star Myles Garrett got a citation after flipping his car. How much will his fine be?
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger walked away from a car accident on Monday with non-life threatening injuries. Garrett suffered minor injuries and any long-term injuries are unclear. What is clear is Garrett needs to slow down on the roads. Garrett was cited by the Ohio...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Alex Wright set to start for Browns if injuries keep Myles Garrett sidelined
Defensive end Myles Garrett’s chances of playing in Atlanta on Oct. 2 were not looking good less than 72 hours before kickoff. Check back later for the status of defensive tackle Taven Bryan and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is preparing for the very real possibility...
Browns star Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in one-car accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed following the one-car accident he and a female passenger were involved in Monday in Sharon Township. According to the official crash report, Garrett was traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45...
Smith: NFLPA to ‘Pursue Every Legal Option’ in Tua Situation
The union’s investigation into the handling of the quarterback’s head and neck injuries this week remains ongoing.
