ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 9

Aquari Spragga
3d ago

I don't understand why they stopping it. They already tell us what we can and can't send. Plus they want use to order they high price food😡😡😡😡

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, September 30, 2022

MAKING MORE ‘FAMILY-FRIENDLY ADMISSIONS POLICY: New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks is making changes to admissions in New York City public schools, beginning in the 2023-2024 enrollment cycle, to make the processes more family-friendly, transparent and fair. Chancellor Banks also stated his commitment to authentically engaging with families and communities around increasing the types of programs and schools they desire, some as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
recordpatriot.com

Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions

People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Gothamist

NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors

Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Homeless Who Aren’t Receiving Help Are on The Train

Every morning, Ridgites see homeless people riding the R train and no one is at the station helping them, as we have been told. These people are just surviving while NYC Council is passing bills that help themselves and a small minority of people. The trains are the safest place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

2022 was the worst year for heat-related ER visits since 2018

More New Yorkers visited the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses this past summer than in each of the previous three summers, an analysis by THE CITY found. This summer was also one of the hottest the city has seen in recent years, and included the first week-long heat wave since 2013 with temperatures hitting the mid-90s, which took place in July and elevated temperatures throughout August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC correction chief slammed for email pushing release of dying Rikers detainee to keep jails death count down

New York City jails’ top official came under fire Tuesday for an email in which he appeared to push for the compassionate release of a severely ill Rikers Island detainee to keep down the number of people reported to die in city jails. When Elmore Robert Pondexter died Thursday, he became the 16th person in 2022 to succumb to an injury or other medical condition acquired in city custody. This ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers#Doccs#Women Children#Citizen Action Of Ny
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

SEE IT: Rowing 30 miles around Manhattan for Rocking the Boat nonprofit

Early in the morning of Sept. 24, more than a hundred enthusiastic folks gathered at ONE15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park for a unique adventure: rowing around the entire island of Manhattan in 26-foot Whitehall rowing gigs — a trip of almost 30 miles. Every fall for 14...
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York

Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Adams, long advocate for vegan diets, gets a ‘win’ at city hospitals

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health and Hospitals CEO Dr. Mitchell H. Katz announced that plant-based meals are now the primary options at H+H/Lincoln, Metropolitan and Woodhull hospitals. The dinner program expanded upon hospitals’ existing plant-based lunch program initiated in March of this year. “Food...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Phys.org

Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Weekly community op-ed from Mayor Adams

Last week, the United Nations gathered in our city for the annual General Assembly, the first in-person Assembly in two years. I was honored to meet with leaders from all over globe to discuss the many issues we’re facing, from migration to economic recovery to climate change. These are issues that have no borders, and I want New Yorkers to know that our city and many others around the world are working together to make a difference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying the “murder for hire” case in federal court ended their Thursday session in dramatic fashion, when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles — with wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government charged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old […]
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy