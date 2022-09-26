Read full article on original website
Aquari Spragga
3d ago
I don't understand why they stopping it. They already tell us what we can and can't send. Plus they want use to order they high price food😡😡😡😡
Gothamist
'A survival lifeline': Families decry ban on care packages in NY prisons
Residents rally outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan offices on Tuesday to end a ban on mailed care packages to state prisons. The ban prevents people in the state’s correctional facilities from receiving packages from in-person visitors. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, September 30, 2022
MAKING MORE ‘FAMILY-FRIENDLY ADMISSIONS POLICY: New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks is making changes to admissions in New York City public schools, beginning in the 2023-2024 enrollment cycle, to make the processes more family-friendly, transparent and fair. Chancellor Banks also stated his commitment to authentically engaging with families and communities around increasing the types of programs and schools they desire, some as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
recordpatriot.com
Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions
People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
Hotel on Queens Boulevard Now Used as a Shelter Exclusively for Single Men
A hotel on Queens Boulevard in Woodside, which for many years had been used as a homeless shelter to accommodate families in need, is now being used exclusively by single unhoused men, according to multiple sources. The facility, formerly known as the Quality Inn and located at 53-05 Queens Blvd.,...
NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors
Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
queenoftheclick.com
The Homeless Who Aren’t Receiving Help Are on The Train
Every morning, Ridgites see homeless people riding the R train and no one is at the station helping them, as we have been told. These people are just surviving while NYC Council is passing bills that help themselves and a small minority of people. The trains are the safest place...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2022 was the worst year for heat-related ER visits since 2018
More New Yorkers visited the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses this past summer than in each of the previous three summers, an analysis by THE CITY found. This summer was also one of the hottest the city has seen in recent years, and included the first week-long heat wave since 2013 with temperatures hitting the mid-90s, which took place in July and elevated temperatures throughout August.
NYC correction chief slammed for email pushing release of dying Rikers detainee to keep jails death count down
New York City jails’ top official came under fire Tuesday for an email in which he appeared to push for the compassionate release of a severely ill Rikers Island detainee to keep down the number of people reported to die in city jails. When Elmore Robert Pondexter died Thursday, he became the 16th person in 2022 to succumb to an injury or other medical condition acquired in city custody. This ...
All-inclusive housing complex in Brooklyn opens doors to those aged out of foster care
An affordable and supportive housing complex has opened in Brooklyn, with plans to serve those who have aged out of foster care and those with developmental disabilities.
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: Rowing 30 miles around Manhattan for Rocking the Boat nonprofit
Early in the morning of Sept. 24, more than a hundred enthusiastic folks gathered at ONE15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park for a unique adventure: rowing around the entire island of Manhattan in 26-foot Whitehall rowing gigs — a trip of almost 30 miles. Every fall for 14...
politicsny.com
By 2024, NYPD radios may ‘go dark’ with no assurances for media and public access
NYPD police radios may go dark by late 2023 or 2024 — potentially cutting off the public, volunteer emergency groups and the media from day-to-day radio communications. More importantly, it may leave decisions on publicly disclosing news incidents largely in the hands of the police themselves, according to sources within and outside the department.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York
Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Adams, long advocate for vegan diets, gets a ‘win’ at city hospitals
On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health and Hospitals CEO Dr. Mitchell H. Katz announced that plant-based meals are now the primary options at H+H/Lincoln, Metropolitan and Woodhull hospitals. The dinner program expanded upon hospitals’ existing plant-based lunch program initiated in March of this year. “Food...
Phys.org
Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food
Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Weekly community op-ed from Mayor Adams
Last week, the United Nations gathered in our city for the annual General Assembly, the first in-person Assembly in two years. I was honored to meet with leaders from all over globe to discuss the many issues we’re facing, from migration to economic recovery to climate change. These are issues that have no borders, and I want New Yorkers to know that our city and many others around the world are working together to make a difference.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying the “murder for hire” case in federal court ended their Thursday session in dramatic fashion, when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles — with wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government charged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old […]
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
