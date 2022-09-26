ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Slip Across the Board as Stocks Try to Rebound

Treasury yields fell across the board on Friday, as stocks tried to rebound from a major sell-off that sent the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 6 basis points to 3.686% at around 6:47 a.m. ET. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock#S P 500#Consumer Confidence#Futures Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Bespoke Investment Group#Federal Reserve#British#Cio#Alphatrai
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles River Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I do not want you to touch that stock." Sherwin-Williams Co: "The price-to-earnings multiple is still way too high...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NBC Chicago

Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy