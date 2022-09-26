Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with suspect in deadly shooting

FONTANA, Calif. (KNX) – An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted in a deadly shooting allegedly kidnapped his teenage daughter.

On Monday at 7:30 a.m., officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have since called it a domestic violence incident and identified the suspect as Anthony John Graziano, 45.

“It is believed he is with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna Graziano,” police said.

Police said Garziano is driving a White 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates 44305G2. The Nissan has an overlanding rack over the bed of the truck and distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the rear quarter panel.

Graziano should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the department.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 911.

