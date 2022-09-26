ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex Aggies Star Myles Garrett Involved In Frightening Single Car Crash

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
 3 days ago

Former Texas A&M Aggie and current Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett was involved in a terrifying single-car accident.

Former Texas A&M Aggies standout and current Browns superstar Myles Garrett was involved in a frightening single-car accident after a Monday practice in Cleveland, according to multiple reports.

TMZ Sports obtained a video of the incident, in which Garrett's car reportedly flipped multiple times before coming to a stop on the side of the road.

TMZ also stated that a witness claims that Garret complained of wrist pain and was bleeding from both his ankle and his chest.

Garrett, as well as the other passenger in the vehicle, were fortunate enough to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries, and police said that neither alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident.

Both Garrett and the other passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment following and both of them were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Weather reports indicate that it was raining in the area of the Browns' practice facility on Monday, but it is unclear if that played a factor in the incident.

The Browns released a statement on Monday night, updating Garrett's status.

"Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated," the Browns said. "While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett Family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

All Aggies

All Aggies

