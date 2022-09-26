ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Battle of top 10 teams highlights Bloomington 3A girls' soccer draw

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Some of the Indiana High School Athletic Association's ping-pong balls decided drama wasn't worth saving for the soccer sectional finals.

Look no further than the draw for the Class 3A Carmel boys' sectional, where No. 1 Carmel faces No. 2 Zionsville in their opener. Or the Noblesville 3A girls' sectional where the No. 1 host Millers got No. 9 Fishers for Game 1. And 2A girls at Guerin Catholic, which is ranked sixth and starts off against No. 4 Bishop Chatard with the winner getting No. 2 Brebeuf Jesuit.

Here's a look at draws closer to home, with actual match dates and times to be released at a later date:

3A girls at Center Grove

The No. 10 Bloomington South girls' team (11-1-2) got stuck with a heck of an opener as well, drawing No. 7 and host Center Grove (10-2-2) when sectional play begins the week of Oct. 3-8. They played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 17. Since then, the Trojans' only losses are to No. 4 Castle (5-2) and No. 3 Carmel (2-0). South's only defeat is to Castle (1-0).

The other first round game pits Bloomington North (5-7) against Martinsville (7-4-1). The Cougars won 2-0 on Aug. 22. Terre Haute South (5-5-4) and Terre Haute North (5-3-4) will meet in the other semifinal. They played to 1-1 tie and winner this time gets to play for a sectional title.

3A boys at Martinsville

No. 8 Bloomington South (10-1-2) also gets to take on the home team in its sectional opener. The Arties (10-4) have secured their first 10-win season since 2008, but South beat them, 5-2 on Aug. 30. The other first-round matchup, just like the girls' draw, pits Terre Haute North (10-3-1) vs. Terre Haute South (6-9). North won the meeting, 1-0.

Bloomington North (5-8-2) and Center Grove (6-5-2) got the by to the semifinals and they will end up playing back to back, ending the season against each other on Tuesday.

2A girls at Edgewood

The only sectional in our backyard this year and it was a favorable draw for the host Mustangs (4-8), who get a bye to the semifinals and face an Indian Creek squad (1-7), they beat 8-0 on Aug. 16. The other side of bracket pits Owen Valley (2-7-1) vs. Northview (3-9) and, as the ball bounces, the two favored teams face each other first: West Vigo (10-4) and Monrovia (11-1).

2A boys at Greencastle

One of the few eight-team sectionals in the state, so no byes and four first-round games. The 15th-ranked and host Tiger Cubs (12-1-1), are heavy favorites and get Owen Valley (4-4-1) with the winner getting either of two struggling clubs, Brown County (2-8) or West Vigo (3-7). Edgewood (1-12), whose only win this season is over Brown County, gets a good draw in South Vermillion (3-7-1), which won their regular season meeting 2-1. Either Northview (4-8) or Indian Creek (2-7) await winner.

1A boys at White River Valley

Lighthouse Christian (4-3) draws the long route starting with Greenwood Christian (5-5-1). Winner gets an Eminence team that LCA beat 9-0 this season. WRV (9-4-1) is the clear favorite and drew rival Bloomfield (5-2-1). Their regular season match went to the Wolverines, 5-2. LCA lost to WRV 4-0 and Bloomfield 4-2 this season.

New regional format

Reminder that there's a new regional format in place this season to eliminate teams having to play two matches in one day.

The girls' regional semifinals will take place at host school sites on Thursday, Oct. 13, with the finals moving to neutral sites on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3A Center Grove Sectional winner will play at home vs. the Franklin Central champ with the finals at Bloomington South. In 2A, the Edgewood winner is at the Jasper winner with the finals at Washington.

The boys' regional semis will take place at host school sites on Wednesday, Oct. 12, with the finals at neutral sites on Saturday, Oct. 15. In 3A, the Martinsville Sectional winner is at home vs. the Roncalli winner, with the finals at Bloomington South. In 2A, the Greencastle Sectional winner travels to the Providence winner, with the finals at Washington. And in 1A, the WRV Sectional winner is at the Knightstown winner with the finals at Knightstown.

Links to complete brackets are available at ihsaa.org.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

BOYS' SOCCER SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 3A AT MARTINSVILLE

Monday, Oct. 3

Bloomington South vs. Martinsville, 5:30 p.m.

Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Bloomington South/Martinsville winner vs. Terre Haute South/Terre Haute North winner, 5:30 p.m.

Bloomington North vs. Center Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship, 7 p.m.

2A AT GREENCASTLE

Monday, Oct. 3

Brown County vs. West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Owen Valley vs. Greencastle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Indian Creek vs. Northview, 5 p.m.

Edgewood vs. South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Brown County/West Vigo winner vs. Owen Valley/Greencastle winner, 5 p.m.

Indian Creek/Northview winner vs. Edgewood/South Vermillion winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship, 7 p.m.

1A AT WHITE RIVER VALLEY

Monday, Oct. 3

Lighthouse Christian vs. Greenwood Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

White River Valley vs. Bloomfield, 5:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian/Greenwood Christian winner vs. Eminence, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship, 6 p.m.

GIRLS' SOCCER SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

3A AT CENTER GROVE

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Bloomington North vs. Martinsville, 5 p.m.

Bloomington South vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bloomington North/Martinsville winner vs. Bloomington South/Center Grove winner, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A AT EDGEWOOD

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Owen Valley vs. Northview, 5:30 p.m.

Monrovia vs. West Vigo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Northview/Owen Valley winner vs. Monrovia/West Vigo winner, 5:30 p.m.

Edgewood vs. Indian Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship, 2 p.m.

