High Plains Water District sets lower tax rate, will hold election

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) recently approved its property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, and its constituents will soon elect a new HPWD board member.

During a meeting on Sept. 13 in Lubbock, the HPWD Board of Directors approved a resolution setting the 2022 ad valorem tax rate at 0.4686 cents per $100 property valuation for the operation and maintenance of the district.

The adopted 2022 "no-new-revenue" tax rate is 8.5% less than the previous year’s rate of 0.51 cents per $100 valuation.

A property valued at $100,000 will pay $4.69 in annual taxes to HPWD under the approved rate, compared to $5.10 in 2021. The HPWD 2023 fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2022.

"The Board of Directors has lowered the tax rate yearly since 2014. At that time, the tax rate was $0.008026 per $100 valuation. It is our priority to have annual balanced budgets. This allows us to reduce the tax rate for the operation of the district while continuing to improve services for constituents in our 16-county service area," said Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo.

Also during that Sept. 13 meeting, the HPWD board declared duly elected two directors who were unopposed in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Residents in the district's first precinct will still head to the polls to choose their representative in a contested race.

Brandon Patschke and Dustin Eggleston, both of Lubbock, are candidates for precinct one district director. Precinct one consists of Lubbock County, Lynn County and the portion of Crosby County above the Caprock Escarpment within the district. Incumbent director Dan Seale did not file for re-election.

Early voting for the precinct one general election will be conducted from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. A list of early voting and Election Day polling dates, times and locations is available at www.hpwd.org/elections.

The HPWD Board of Directors canceled the general election in precincts two and five since these were uncontested races. Both unopposed candidates were declared duly elected to their offices on Sept. 13 during the HPWD Board of Directors meeting in Lubbock.

Brad Heffington of Littlefield was re-elected to a third four-year term as precinct two district director, representing Cochran County, Lamb County and the portion of Hockley County within the district.

Ronnie Hopper of Petersburg was re-elected to a third four-year term as precinct five district director, representing Hale County, Swisher County and the portion of Floyd County above the Caprock Escarpment within the district.

"Political subdivisions can declare the results of an election without conducting it — if there are no contested positions and no propositions on the ballot," HPWD Manager Jason Coleman said. "In this instance, the election results were known when the filing deadlines passed. This provision of the Texas Election Code saves considerable time and taxpayer money."

Created in 1951 by residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area, according to the district.

