Read full article on original website
Related
1 home destroyed, 2 others damaged in fire at new development in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn.-- Fire crews in Woodbury spent much of the night battling three house fires. One of the homes was destroyed and the other two were damaged.It happened overnight in a new development area in Woodbury. Two of the homes were still under construction, including the one that was destroyed. The family living inside the finished home was able to get out safely, and they are now staying with other family.Fire crews responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the middle of the three homes, which was engulfed in flames. About 30 firefighters responded from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park,...
Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that started after a collision with a deer on Highway 47 in Isanti County on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Courtesy of Isanti County Sheriff's Office. A vehicle struck a deer and burst into flames on a highway in Isanti County on Wednesday morning. According to...
2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul
A Stillwater man has been identified as the construction worker killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in downtown St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Peter M. Davis, who had recently retired from St. Paul Regional Water Services after a 44-year career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
ccxmedia.org
Stolen SUV Owned by Plymouth Baseball Historian Involved in Crash
A Plymouth baseball historian who had his car stolen Sunday night received some unwelcome news this week. Monday afternoon, Jim Weinzetl’s 2018 BMW was involved in a high-speed chase with Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies on Interstate-94. The chase ended in St. Paul when the 15-year-old driver of the...
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan
Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan. Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota motorist’s vehicle bursts into flames after striking deer
A Minnesota woman driving north of Minneapolis hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said Wednesday. According to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. CDT about 10 miles of St. Francis, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The driver and...
fox9.com
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard
A concept plan for the redevelopment of the former Youngblood Lumber Company site in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Solhem Companies / city of Minneapolis. A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis. Solhem Companies is...
Driver of stolen van hits squad car, crashes into pond after leading police on chase
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver in an allegedly stolen van hit another driver and a squad car before crashing into a pond after leading police on a miles-long chase Wednesday afternoon.Dakota County 911 received multiple calls around 12:40 p.m. reporting someone in a white van driving recklessly. Callers said the driver was going over curbs, speeding, and forcing vehicles off the roadway in Inver Grove Heights and Eagan.The van was located in the area of Barnes and 80th Street by officers from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member
For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
fox9.com
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
fox9.com
Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Mom Founds ‘Blessings Box’ to Help People in Need
A local woman is using the power of social media to help people in need throughout the northwest suburbs. The most recent person to benefit is a new teen mom. “This is what we’ve gotten in less than 24 hours and I have double this coming yet,” said Melissa Behrens, pointing to a collection of baby supplies on her front lawn. :So this mom will be fully taken care of by the community, and this is life-saving to a mom like that.”
Woman found dead inside Minneapolis home, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a women's death as a homicide after she was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a 37-year-old woman was found dead inside a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they determined the woman's death was "possibly suspicious," but after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled she died from multiple sharp force injuries, police said they're ruling the death a homicide. The woman was later identified as LaTiffany Altanette Lessley.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Highland Bridge taking shape on former Ford site
Minneapolis southsiders who shop at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys will find a familiar layout in a brighter, more open space when the grocery chain’s Highland Bridge store opens on Sept. 29. The new store at Cretin and Ford Parkway will be 20% larger than the existing Lund’s,...
fox9.com
Food truck operators facing shutdown in Minneapolis say they've been granted reprieve
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two food truck operators in Minneapolis, who said they were threatened with being shut down over an outdated Minneapolis ordinance, say they've been granted a temporary reprieve. FOX 9 spoke with the owners of Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue, who said the city had warned them...
Comments / 0