WOODBURY, Minn.-- Fire crews in Woodbury spent much of the night battling three house fires. One of the homes was destroyed and the other two were damaged.It happened overnight in a new development area in Woodbury. Two of the homes were still under construction, including the one that was destroyed. The family living inside the finished home was able to get out safely, and they are now staying with other family.Fire crews responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the middle of the three homes, which was engulfed in flames. About 30 firefighters responded from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park,...

WOODBURY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO