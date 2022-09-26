ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's maid of honour died the night before Her Majesty's funeral: Lady Mary Russell, 88, who carried the monarch's train during her 1953 coronation, passes away 'peacefully at home' surrounded by family

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen's maid of honour died aged 88 the night before Her Majesty's state funeral last week.

Lady Mary Russell, who was one of six women to carry the late monarch's train during the Westminster Abbey ceremony, passed away 'peacefully at home' surrounded by her family on September 18.

An obituary in The Times described her as mother-of-five, grandmother-of-12 and 'beloved wife of David'.

The daughter of the Earl and Countess of Haddington, Lady Mary helped to carry the Queen's 21ft train as she walked through Westminster Abbey to for her Coronation 70 years ago. She and the five other maids of honour wore silver gowns with tiaras and long silk gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5hrE_0iBDHo1y00
Lady Mary Russell pictured at her home in Combe near Hungerford in 2011. She died a day before the Queen's state funeral on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fecl1_0iBDHo1y00
Lady Mary Russell (pictured) was one of six women to carry the late monarch's train during her 1953 Coronation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpnZ8_0iBDHo1y00
The late Queen with her maids of honour in the Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1952 2nd June 1953. Lady Moyra Hamilton (now Lady Moyra Campbell), Lady Anne Coke (now The Rt Hon The Lady Glenconner), Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill (now Lady Rosemary Muir), Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton (now Lady Mary Russell), Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby (now The Rt Hon The Baroness Willoughby de Eresby), Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart (now The Rt Hon The Lady Rayne

Speaking about the day, she said: 'Of all the girls our age in the country, we six girls were chosen to carry the Queen's train and that meant a great deal.

'It was overwhelming and moving – especially during the anointing… It was an incredible moment, but all I could think about was how heavy the embroidery felt.'

Lady Mary’s father was a childhood friend of the Queen Mother from Scotland and her childhood scrapbook featured a picture of him at George VI’s Coronation in 1937 carrying The Sceptre of the Dove - one of two sceptres handed to the new monarch.

It follows the death of Lady Moyra Campbell, one of the other six maids of honour, aged 90 in November 2020.

A royal source said at the time: 'It's very sad. Her Majesty kept in touch with all her former maids of honour.'

Dowager Baroness Glenconner, Lady Jane Lacey, Baroness Willoughby de Eresby, and Lady Rosemary Muir are all alive today.

Following the tradition of Queen Victoria, the maids of honour were all daughters of Dukes, Marquesses, and Earls, unmarried, and aged between 17 and 23. They were left in no doubt what a signal honour they’d been given.

Their task was to carry the Queen’s train, so heavy she couldn’t move without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKqcI_0iBDHo1y00
Thousands line the streets of central London for Queen Elizabeth's Coronation in 1953. The maids of honour were all daughters of Dukes, Marquesses, and Earls, unmarried, and aged between 17 and 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WeZ6_0iBDHo1y00
For Lady Mary and the others, the most moving moment was the anointing, when the Queen took off her regalia and was blessed with Holy Oil

An annexe had been built on to the Abbey where the four taking part in the procession but who did not travel in the coach could drink coffee and listen to the radio commentary of the Queen’s journey from Buckingham Palace.

After walking her up the aisle, and then back down, they all went to the Palace to be photographed by the renowned Cecil Beaton and famously appeared on the balcony.

For Lady Mary and the others, the most moving moment was the anointing, when the Queen took off her regalia and was blessed with Holy Oil under a canopy held by four Knights of the Garter.

She said: ‘Afterwards, the Queen gave us all the most simple, beautiful brooch of her initials in her handwriting in diamonds.

'After the reception, I went outside the Palace with friends, and cheered and cheered so many times. I felt pretty flat afterwards.’

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Found Solace From 2 Men After Prince Philip’s Cheating Scandal Surfaced? Her Majesty Reportedly Developed a Special Friendship With Lord Carnarvon, Richard Burton

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a happy marriage. The couple was together until the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year. They were also blessed with four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Philip Sparked Rumors He Cheated On Queen Elizabeth. But just...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
The List

Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?

Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
CELEBRITIES
