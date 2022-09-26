Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Department of Social Services information system is not sustainable, according to State Inspector
There are now concerns with services in the Virginia Department of Social Services, including the department's current information tracking system, according to a recent audit from the Office of the State Inspector General.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
cbs19news
Students across Virginia protest policies regarding transgender children in schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are nearly 100 schools across Virginia staged walkouts on Tuesday in response to proposed model policies regarding transgender students in public schools. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the policy changes earlier this month and is defending them, even though some people say they will...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
thsthepack.com
Students Speak Out: Supporting Our Transgender Peers
Leesburg, VA: On September 27th, 2022 Loudoun County Schools from all over participated in a walkout to protest new rewrite of model politics for transgender students. Early this month Virginia’s Governor, Glenn Youngkin, releaced policies that pressure all students to use school facilites based on the sex they were assined at birth. On page six of 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, clearly states, under Statutory Authority and Requirements, “Student participation in sex-specific school activites, events, and use of school facilities.”
cbs19news
Seeking public comments on pulling out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Another public comment period is open regarding a proposal to withdraw Virginia from an initiative to reduce emissions. Under former Governor, Ralph Northam’s administration Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The RGGI is a cooperative, market-based effort between several member states, including Connecticut,...
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours
The new transgender student policy from the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn more than 17,500 public comments in just over 24 hours, with more pouring in every minute.
cbs19news
Climate activist protest Governor Youngkin outside Keswick Hall
KESWICK, Va (CBS19 News) -- A small group of local climate activists protesting outside an event that Governor Glenn Youngkin attended Thursday. The protestors, dressed in oversized puppet costumes, were outside Keswick Hall Thursday afternoon while the governor was inside. The group says they were there to support the Regional...
NBC 29 News
VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed policies will overturn its current rules regarding transgender athletes. The most recent VSHL guidelines allow trans athletes to participate in high school sports if they agree to undergo an appeals...
cbs19news
Emergency declaration activates anti-price gouging law
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging law has been activated by a state of emergency declaration. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the activation...
Thousands of people comment on proposed changes to transgender student policies
The comment period just began Monday. Statewide on Tuesday students walked out of high schools in opposition to the changes.
hhspawprint.org
Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students
At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
Augusta Free Press
DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety
Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
cbs19news
Local group hosts discussion to talk about election laws
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Delegate Sally Hudson, who took part in an election law discussion on Tuesday, calls Virginia's laws are the "wild wild west." The Piedmont Group Sierra Club hosted a discussion Tuesday night titled "Election Reforms and Threats to Democracy." Hudson talked about Virginia election law reforms,...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through October in Virginia
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
