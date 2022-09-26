ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.  This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
VIRGINIA STATE
thsthepack.com

Students Speak Out: Supporting Our Transgender Peers

Leesburg, VA: On September 27th, 2022 Loudoun County Schools from all over participated in a walkout to protest new rewrite of model politics for transgender students. Early this month Virginia’s Governor, Glenn Youngkin, releaced policies that pressure all students to use school facilites based on the sex they were assined at birth. On page six of 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, clearly states, under Statutory Authority and Requirements, “Student participation in sex-specific school activites, events, and use of school facilities.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking public comments on pulling out of RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Another public comment period is open regarding a proposal to withdraw Virginia from an initiative to reduce emissions. Under former Governor, Ralph Northam’s administration Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The RGGI is a cooperative, market-based effort between several member states, including Connecticut,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Climate activist protest Governor Youngkin outside Keswick Hall

KESWICK, Va (CBS19 News) -- A small group of local climate activists protesting outside an event that Governor Glenn Youngkin attended Thursday. The protestors, dressed in oversized puppet costumes, were outside Keswick Hall Thursday afternoon while the governor was inside. The group says they were there to support the Regional...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Emergency declaration activates anti-price gouging law

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging law has been activated by a state of emergency declaration. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the anticipated arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Commonwealth. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the activation...
VIRGINIA STATE
hhspawprint.org

Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students

At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety

Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Local group hosts discussion to talk about election laws

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Delegate Sally Hudson, who took part in an election law discussion on Tuesday, calls Virginia's laws are the "wild wild west." The Piedmont Group Sierra Club hosted a discussion Tuesday night titled "Election Reforms and Threats to Democracy." Hudson talked about Virginia election law reforms,...
VIRGINIA STATE

