Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that’s when another round of abuse begins.
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast on Thursday.
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
New Yorkers with homes in Florida fear Hurricane Ian's devastation
New Yorkers who moved to Florida and others who have second homes in the Sunshine State were worried Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Remnants from Ian to bring rain, breezy conditions to Long Island this weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's moisture will come up this way, giving us a chance for rain this weekend.
Police: 2 shootings occur hours apart in Mount Vernon
Police say there were two shootings that took place hours apart Tuesday evening in Mount Vernon. Sources told News 12 one person was shot in the chest just before 6 p.m. between Union Avenue and 3rd Street. They say additional shots were fired at Union Avenue and 2nd Street with two suspects who ran into a nearby building on Union.
Mount Vernon man sentenced for fatal stabbing during altercation
Richard Vincent, 43, was convicted of manslaughter, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office.
Montebello resident killed in collision with dump truck
A 92-year-old died following a collision in Ramapo Tuesday morning between a dump truck transporting a bucket loader and a Hyundai Sonata.
Family to hold wake for 19-year-old Gardiner teen who died in car accident
Wake services for 19-year-old Hailee Witherel, from Gardiner, will be held Friday Sept. 30th from 4-7 p.m. at Copeland Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz.
16-year-old Mount Vernon girl missing for two weeks
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 16-year old Ashley Williamson was last seen on Sept. 15 in Mount Vernon.
