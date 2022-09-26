ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 shootings occur hours apart in Mount Vernon

Police say there were two shootings that took place hours apart Tuesday evening in Mount Vernon. Sources told News 12 one person was shot in the chest just before 6 p.m. between Union Avenue and 3rd Street. They say additional shots were fired at Union Avenue and 2nd Street with two suspects who ran into a nearby building on Union.
