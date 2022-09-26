FORT LAUDERDALE - Steve Brooks lives in south Florida but like others, has another house on the west coast. Though his Sarasota home is 7 miles inland, he took a hit during Hurricane Ian. "I have 100 to 150,000 dollars in damages," he said after an oak tree fell on his property in a tornado.Brooks has insurance and he runs an insurance company. He represents several homeowners who have hurricane damage to their houses in southwest Florida. "We were on the phone this morning. The wait was three and a half hours to report a claim."Worse he says, "Everybody in the state will...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO