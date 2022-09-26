ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida gas tax break, new laws set to take effect

- Prices at the pump for Florida motorists should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break, as 27 new laws kick in this weekend. The new laws include measures aimed at preventing protests outside people's homes and cracking down on "street takeovers" where vehicles do stunts such as "wheelies" and "doughnuts."
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

DeSantis urges people living along the I-4 corridor to prepare ahead of Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state emergency personnel say Hurricane Ian could land in South Florida and then rip across the state before exiting into the Atlantic. With Ian possibly moving across the interior of Florida, Central Floridians should be actively preparing for the hurricane and heeding the advice of emergency officials.
FLORIDA STATE
Community Leaders Slam Florida County Commissioner for Staying Mum on KKK Photo Scandal: 'Slap in the Face'

Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned Friday after a photo began circulating that appeared to show him in Klan attire. He has not yet made a public statement about the matter Officials and community leaders in Gadsden County, Fla., are calling a recent controversy surrounding commissioner Jeffery Moore a "slap in the face," noting that he has yet to publicly respond after a photo surfaced allegedly showing him in a KKK outfit at what appears to be a costume party. Moore was appointed to the commission in Gadsden...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCJB

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations on the ground in parts of Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian are asking for help to fund their relief efforts. Gray Television, the parent company of TV20, is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. The best...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Gov: historic storm surge and flooding potential from Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says two and a half million Floridians are under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the state’s gulf coast. “In some areas, there will be catastrophic flooding and life threatening storm surge,” the governor said...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Expert: Property insurance premiums likely to double by end of year

FORT LAUDERDALE - Steve Brooks lives in south Florida but like others, has another house on the west coast.  Though his Sarasota home is 7 miles inland, he took a hit during Hurricane Ian. "I have 100 to 150,000 dollars in damages," he said after an oak tree fell on his property in a tornado.Brooks has insurance and he runs an insurance company. He represents several homeowners who have hurricane damage to their houses in southwest Florida. "We were on the phone this morning. The wait was three and a half hours to report a claim."Worse he says, "Everybody in the state will...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida

Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
