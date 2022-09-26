Read full article on original website
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
msn.com
Massive sinkholes swallow several people
A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital. One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.
msn.com
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
msn.com
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
msn.com
Capitol rioter accused of bringing the stun gun that was used on cop Michael Fanone was given one of the harshest sentences yet
A Capitol rioter accused of bringing the stun gun that was used on a DC police officer on January 6, 2021 was sentenced to 86 months in jail — one of the longest terms handed out over the riot so far. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young, 38,...
Kabul suicide bomb at school kills 23, injures 36
A suicide bomb attack at a school in Kabul on Friday morning killed at least 23 people, most believed to be young women, police said.
msn.com
Boyfriend Demanding Key to Dead Man's Apartment Raises Eyebrows: 'Red Flag'
Members of a popular internet forum were left bewildered after one 27-year-old woman detailed her boyfriend's suspicious and potentially alarming behavior. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/Paas33 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was left in charge of her recently deceased friend's apartment but revealed how her partner's attitude to the residence has left her with feelings of paranoia.
msn.com
Majority of home buyers and sellers want to live in a state with legal abortion, Redfin survey shows
American home buyers and sellers want to live in a state where it’s legal to get an abortion. According to a new survey from Redfin, 52% of the Americans they talked with said they would either “only” live in such a state, or “prefer” to live in such a state. The remaining percentage said they didn’t value the issue or wouldn’t want to live in a state where abortion is fully legal.
msn.com
Putin's military lacks 'manpower' but that's just one of 'a lot of other problems,' CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns said Russia's military mobilization won't be enough to help them win the war. Putin ordered a "partial military mobilization" to bring in an extra 300,000 troops as the war persists. His military has a lot of other problems, "manpower is only one of them," Burns told...
msn.com
I inherited my father’s home along with my siblings, but the upkeep and taxes are too high. How can I get rid of this property without angering my family?
My father gifted his house to his four children too late to be able to qualify for Medicaid (it was inside the 3-year window) and pay for his nursing home. Three of my siblings took a HELOC to pay his bills and keep the house. I did not have the same desire.
