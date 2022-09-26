ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
msn.com

Massive sinkholes swallow several people

A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital. One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.
ACCIDENTS
msn.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Fbi#Advertising#Somalia#The Twin Cities#Xogmaal Media Group
msn.com

Boyfriend Demanding Key to Dead Man's Apartment Raises Eyebrows: 'Red Flag'

Members of a popular internet forum were left bewildered after one 27-year-old woman detailed her boyfriend's suspicious and potentially alarming behavior. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/Paas33 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was left in charge of her recently deceased friend's apartment but revealed how her partner's attitude to the residence has left her with feelings of paranoia.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
msn.com

Majority of home buyers and sellers want to live in a state with legal abortion, Redfin survey shows

American home buyers and sellers want to live in a state where it’s legal to get an abortion. According to a new survey from Redfin, 52% of the Americans they talked with said they would either “only” live in such a state, or “prefer” to live in such a state. The remaining percentage said they didn’t value the issue or wouldn’t want to live in a state where abortion is fully legal.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy