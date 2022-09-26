Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
BREAKING: UGA Lands Highest Ranked Uncommitted WR in 2023 Class
Tyler Williams has made his college decision. Williams, a native of Lakeland (FL), jumps into UGAs 2023 recruiting class as the 20th commit in the class. He joins the likes of Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Hayes at the WR spot.
Albany Herald
Three Key Stats for Georgia Ahead of Missouri
Heading into week five, Georgia is still looking like one of the best teams in all of college football despite their struggles against Kent State in week four. Georgia heads into this game as a current 28-point favorite over Missouri and history backs up that number.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties have finalized an agreement with the state guaranteeing their counties water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between...
Albany Herald
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Family weekend scheduled at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
TIFTON — With activities ranging from huge trucks with roaring engines to the nostalgic tunes of The Old Hats band, students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will welcome their families to campus when ABAC hosts its annual Family Weekend on Oct. 7-8. Shawn Burnette, coordinator of ABAC student activities, said she has high expectations for this event.
Comments / 0