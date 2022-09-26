Read full article on original website
Related
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
ISP looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off
Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at police during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.
abc57.com
Charges filed in murder of Christopher Yakim on S. Michigan Street
A man has been charged in the murder of Christopher Yakim on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Jerrod Sanders has been charged with murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement. On Wednesday, South Bend Police responded to the 2000 block of S. Michigan Street and spoke with...
abc57.com
One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indian Ridge Boulevard near Home Depot around 7:30 a.m., according to officials on-scene. One person was injured in the crash and has been taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Sections of Indian Ridge Road are currently blocked off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Fire destroys LaPorte County home
A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
WISH-TV
Mishawaka police arrest man after his involvement in a bank robbery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — Mishawaka police arrested a man for his involvement in a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday. According to a release, police responded to an armed bank robbery at 1st Source Bank on the 4700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say the suspect was armed with a...
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
abc57.com
One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 3200 block of West CR 200N, Warsaw. A credit card was opened in someone’s name. Value of $14,843.65. 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 100 block of East South Street, Milford. A firearm...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
Silver Alert for northwest Indiana teen canceled
A statewide Silver Alert declared earlier Wednesday for a 13-year-old boy from northwest Indiana has been canceled.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building...
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
Comments / 1