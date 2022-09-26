Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
southgatv.com
Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
NAMI Albany to march in Albany State's homecoming parade to raise mental health awareness, funds
ALBANY — It turns out that a pandemic isn’t just hard on those who fall ill or die and their loved ones. It’s also hard for those dealing with the uncertainty of the lockdowns and the disruptions of normal routines. During the first year of the pandemic,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy hires new personnel
On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
southgatv.com
Albany’s drive-thru health care clinic
ALBANY, GA – Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host the organization’s Annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. The event is free and open to residents across Southwest Georgia.
Albany Herald
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices
ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”. Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful,...
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALB 10
Albany health officials advise taking precautions as flu cases rise
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Phoebe hospital said that while they saw a major decrease in people contracting the flu during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are starting to see a slight increase as flu season approaches. People can contract the flu at any time. However, the flu tends to...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange Animal Shelter to assist Albany Humane Society in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is taking in extra dogs this week in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The shelter is welcoming six dogs from Albany’s Humane Society to help keep the dogs safe from the expected storm. The Albany Humane Society is trying to place dozens of animals in communities to their north in anticipation of the storm.
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
wgxa.tv
GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. no longer needs poll workers for this election season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Elections Office said it now has plenty of poll workers and they will be safe on Election Day in August. WALB News 10 previously reported that the elections office needed about 100 more workers but now the county expects smooth operations on election day.
WALB 10
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Police looking for missing 13-year-old Albany boy
Albany police need help from the community to locate a missing teenage boy. Police say that 13-year-old Ka'Narrious Roberts was reported missing from Albany since September 23. Roberts stands four-feet-six and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He has a slim build with brown eyes and a short, black afro. Police say...
WALB 10
Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers. Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving. Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the...
WALB 10
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
southgatv.com
Flexing for entrepreneurs in Albany
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) have partnered to bring FLEX (Foundational Leadership and Entrepreneur X-perience) to Albany in local program “FLEX ABY.”. FLEX is a statewide youth entrepreneurship competition designed to...
Comments / 3