ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyers Cave, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weyers Cave, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Augusta County, VA
Weyers Cave, VA
Crime & Safety
Augusta County, VA
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Violent Crime
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24. ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments

One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments. Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy