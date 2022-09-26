It’s been a decade since Last In Line formed, and the heavy rock quartet still feels like it’s near the beginning of its run. The group was put together by Dio alumni Vivian Campbell (now also with Def Leppard), Vinny Appice and the late Jimmy Bain and named after Dio's sophomore album in 1984. Initially it played Dio music, but after two albums, with a third coming in 2023, the quartet is building its catalog of original material beyond its formidable roots.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO