Vikki Asselstine
3d ago
This is so sad. Why do people want to end other's lives, when it only brings an end to theirs as well. It doesn't make sense. If you have a dispute talk it over and if you have to get a third person that is not involved to listen to both sides and above all pray to God for guidance. when I was young people settled their disagreements with their fist not guns and knives I pray they wake up soon and stop all this senseless killing. I live in Marrero and have always felt safe here but hearing this makes me wonder when is coming to my neighborhood. Alot of times in these shootings people who are innocent become victims Please stop I don't want to have to run around with a gun tied to my waist
3
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
NOLA.com
1 suspect pleads guilty in 'senseless' slaying of Kenner Shell station clerk during armed robbery
Eric Rodgers, one of two men accused of taking part in an armed robbery at a Kenner convenience store that ended with the execution of the business's clerk, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes more arrests in deadly Hammond home invasion
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made two more arrests in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. Omarion...
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.
Man found dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna early Thursday morning
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard.
NOLA.com
No arrests yet in Marrero double murder of Belle Chasse couple: JPSO
Authorities continued investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot outside of a Marrero residence Saturday but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as David Sumera, 36, and Alexxis Eymard, 26, both of Belle Chasse.
an17.com
Two additional suspects charged in Rufus Bankston Road homicide
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports two additional arrests in the murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter on September 12, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrests of 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra’von Johnson, both of Tickfaw, LA. Early on in...
fox8live.com
Woman confronts man breaking into cars in Plum Orchard neighborhood, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a woman confronts a man she saw allegedly breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon, the suspect brandished a gun, took the victim’s cell phone and threw it on the ground, police say. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of...
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Moped and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Theft
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 12589 Airline Highway in Destrehan (CVS Destrehan) for a report of theft. The caller advised a black male carrying duffel bags stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
Residents complain of property damage after midnight shooting
Just at midnight, a resident called the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reporting about 13 gunshots heard in the 100 block of Kennedy Street.
PANO head: Redeployment good, but more officers still needed
Police Association of New Orleans president Michael Glasser says despite the deployment, the NOPD hasn’t seen any real change in terms of the number of officers assigned to each district.
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
Vehicle left in flames after traveling off roadway in deadly Slidell crash
After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames according to LSP.
