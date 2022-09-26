ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Vikki Asselstine
3d ago

This is so sad. Why do people want to end other's lives, when it only brings an end to theirs as well. It doesn't make sense. If you have a dispute talk it over and if you have to get a third person that is not involved to listen to both sides and above all pray to God for guidance. when I was young people settled their disagreements with their fist not guns and knives I pray they wake up soon and stop all this senseless killing. I live in Marrero and have always felt safe here but hearing this makes me wonder when is coming to my neighborhood. Alot of times in these shootings people who are innocent become victims Please stop I don't want to have to run around with a gun tied to my waist

No arrests yet in Marrero double murder of Belle Chasse couple: JPSO

Authorities continued investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot outside of a Marrero residence Saturday but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as David Sumera, 36, and Alexxis Eymard, 26, both of Belle Chasse.
MARRERO, LA
an17.com

Two additional suspects charged in Rufus Bankston Road homicide

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports two additional arrests in the murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter on September 12, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrests of 18-year-old Avery Guidry and 19-year-old Tra’von Johnson, both of Tickfaw, LA. Early on in...
TICKFAW, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

