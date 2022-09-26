Read full article on original website
I-TEAM: Achievement rate among special ed students falls short in Richmond Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than one out of every ten students is disabled in the Richmond County School District. The ITEAM found the school system receives extra tax dollars for every student receiving special education. But as the ITEAM uncovered, the achievement rate among these special students falls shamefully...
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
South Aiken High School Buddy Club forms special bonds with students
South Aiken High School cares for all of its students. That's why it's no surprise that the South Aiken Buddy Club is a huge success.
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
New Aiken Tech partnership aims to ease nurse shortage
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past few years, we’ve seen a shortage of nurses after the pandemic and other issues at hospitals across the country. Aiken Technical College is partnering with Grand Canyon University to create a program aimed at getting more students degrees and ultimately into the field.
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
Local shelters prepare for homeless guests ahead of storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the weather gets bad, we often want to stay home, but what about those who have no place to call home?. We went to the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, where those without a home are welcomed to take shelter. “As things get colder,...
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
Third teen arrested in Laney football shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting Sept. 16 outside the Laney High School football game against Thomson. Kinte Green, 17, of Thomson, is the latest person arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just after 9 p.m. Sept. 16. The...
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
Aiken leaders scrap plans for Project Pascalis downtown development
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Municipal Development Commission voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to end Project Pascalis. Leaders with the project says they made the decision to “solve a technical issue.”. The plan called for renovating the crumbling but historic Hotel Aiken and making changes to Newberry Street. Scrapping...
UPDATE: Victim identified in 12th St. & Anderson Ave. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE- The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim in the 12th street shooting. 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku of Anderson Ave was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. ---------- (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is...
Woman arrested after accusations of neglect, depriving disabled adult of healthcare
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of neglecting and depriving a disabled adult of healthcare. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Shalee Cadle, 32, is accused of depriving the disabled victim of visits to the doctor and not bathing him properly. Investigators state that Cadle is […]
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers
My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common
There's dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn't know about it until the complaints started.
