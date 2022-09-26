ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Nan A. Baker for Cuyahoga County Council District 1: endorsement editorial

Of the six Cuyahoga County Council seats on this November’s ballot, only one is contested. That’s a sad commentary itself on the voters’ general lack of attention to and engagement with County Council, which was created as part of 2009 reforms to create a more transparent, responsive government, along with an elected county executive. The lack of challengers is particularly troubling as Council seemingly hurtles toward precipitous decisions, including potentially buying a toxic ex-oil refinery site off Transport Road for a new County Jail and locking in financing without a vote of the people -- even though both county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne, have questioned these moves.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - After being made aware of allegations, the city of Willowick has put their fire chief on administrative leave. Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on leave in “the interest of safety and fairness,” pending further investigation of the claims.
WILLOWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force presents recommendations

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition earlier this month presented its findings to City Council. “We brought to them some considerations for activities we’d like to do, approaches for kind of reviewing policies when it comes to training and offering some DEI training options for Fairview Park employees,” coalition chair Jennifer L. Kramer said.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Authority#Port Board
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force recommends major changes to police hiring practices

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After more than a year of discovery, the Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition recently presented its findings to City Council. One of the stronger recommendations from the policy and practice review involves the hiring of police officers, tied to a 1990 consent decree that states a priority “to recruit and employ qualified African-American applicants in numbers that reflect their availability and interest in the relevant labor market.”
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy