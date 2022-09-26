Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
Nan A. Baker for Cuyahoga County Council District 1: endorsement editorial
Of the six Cuyahoga County Council seats on this November’s ballot, only one is contested. That’s a sad commentary itself on the voters’ general lack of attention to and engagement with County Council, which was created as part of 2009 reforms to create a more transparent, responsive government, along with an elected county executive. The lack of challengers is particularly troubling as Council seemingly hurtles toward precipitous decisions, including potentially buying a toxic ex-oil refinery site off Transport Road for a new County Jail and locking in financing without a vote of the people -- even though both county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne, have questioned these moves.
How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
Nathan H. Manning for the Ohio Senate 13th District: endorsement editorial
Ohio Sen. Nathan H. Manning, 40, of North Ridgeville, is one of that somewhat geeky class of detail-oriented lawmakers who seems able to thread the needle of partisan politics simply by choosing his battles and seeking the good, not the perfect. That makes Manning ideal for the Ohio Senate 13th...
Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - After being made aware of allegations, the city of Willowick has put their fire chief on administrative leave. Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on leave in “the interest of safety and fairness,” pending further investigation of the claims.
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed rail expansion in Ohio
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed 3C and D rail expansion in Ohio that would restore rail service between Cleveland and Cincinnati.
After years of ‘chaos,’ South Euclid seeks municipal court merger
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council is searching for a “dance partner” for its municipal court. During a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Tuesday (Sept. 27), council heard from State Rep. Kent Smith, D-8, who shared the steps that must be taken if South Euclid Municipal Court (SEMC) is to merge with another court.
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force presents recommendations
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition earlier this month presented its findings to City Council. “We brought to them some considerations for activities we’d like to do, approaches for kind of reviewing policies when it comes to training and offering some DEI training options for Fairview Park employees,” coalition chair Jennifer L. Kramer said.
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force recommends major changes to police hiring practices
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After more than a year of discovery, the Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition recently presented its findings to City Council. One of the stronger recommendations from the policy and practice review involves the hiring of police officers, tied to a 1990 consent decree that states a priority “to recruit and employ qualified African-American applicants in numbers that reflect their availability and interest in the relevant labor market.”
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The fate of longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul is being considered by a three-commissioner panel after an eight-hour hearing Tuesday about the Democratic jurist’s courtroom conduct. Gaul, who is white, allegedly referred to Black men who appeared in his courtroom as “brother;” called...
Cuyahoga County raising social worker pay to $26 per hour - among highest in state - to help address DCFS issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County social workers will now be one of the highest paid in the state, making good on one of Executive Armond Budish’s promises to increase wages to help fix problems at the Division of Children and Family Services office. The county will now be...
Ohio manufacturers are promoting manufacturing as a career while training Ohio’s workforce of the future: Geoff Lipnevicius
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This time of the year is special for Ohio manufacturers. Manufacturing Day falls on Oct. 7, while Gov. Mike DeWine has designated October as Manufacturing Month. That means that across the Buckeye State – from Cleveland to Cincinnati, from Marietta to Montpelier – the industry is preparing...
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
