Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Oakland Press
Kosmo has his picks ready for moving week in the prep football season, as teams line up for chances to settle divisional races
Kosmo isn’t much of a golfer, since driving practice inside his cave tends to lead to some wicked ricochets. That said, he still knows that in golf they call it “Moving Day,” the third of a four-day tournament, when players are fighting for position to get themselves close enough to contention to make that final burst on Sunday.
The Oakland Press
Prep Roundup: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep volleyball sweeps Regina in three
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. Grace Wenaas had 14 kills, three blocks, five digs and 14 service points, including a pair of aces, to lead the Irish (31-7-2) to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 win over Warren Regina on Thursday. Bree Blakeslee had eight kills and six digs for NDP, Mya Kattula had four kills, 11 service points, three blocks and 17 digs, Margo Sudzina had 21 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Aly Berent had 13 digs, and Sophia Semmo nine.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: After one-win 2021 season, Seaholm’s rapid turn-around is the talk of the town
A strong junior class has Birmingham Seaholm a surprising 5-0 and in the driver’s seat in the OAA Blue race on the football field. The Maples went 1-8 last year. The 2022 campaign has proved the polar opposite; Seaholm is surging. “I knew we could be pretty good, i...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the OAA White boys tennis tournament
Stoney Creek won six of eight flight championships en route to winning the Oakland Activities Association White tennis tournament championship Thursday at North Farmington and West Bloomfield high schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Groves uses first-half flurry to roll past Raiders, 7-1, keeping OAA White title hopes in own hands
BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Groves Falcons got a hat trick from Mori Miller and rolled to a 7-1 win over the North Farmington Raiders in Oakland Activities Association White play Tuesday evening. The Falcons blew the game open midway through the first half, scoring four goals in a stretch...
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: South Lyon’s Ava Bradshaw finds perfect fit, commits to Duke
When midnight was approaching on the final day of August, Ava Bradshaw was worried. With less than an hour to go until college softball coaches could start to contact her — at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1 — the South Lyon pitching phenom headed down to the basement to do what she does to calm herself down: She pitched.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from No. 1 Birmingham Marian at No. 3 Farmington Hills Mercy volleyball
The No. 1 Birmingham Marian Mustangs swept the No. 3 Farmington Hills Mercy Marlins 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 in the CHSL match played on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Mercy HS.
The Oakland Press
Jason Kalo and Mike Coriasso win GAM Four-Ball Championship
CLARKSTON – Familiar teammates, Jason Kalo of Lowell and Mike Coriasso of Royal Oak, combined for a 7-under 65 and the overall title in the GAM Four-Ball Championship presented by Hall Financial Tuesday at Oakhurst Golf & Country Club. “We grew up in the same neighborhood in Grand Blanc,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
The Oakland Press
Enjoy a cocktail at these 5 metro Detroit distilleries this fall
Michigan is well-known for its booming craft beer and wine industries, but not as many people may know about Michigan-made spirits gaining acclaim across the state. From vodka and gin to whiskey and brandy, Michigan’s spirit offerings are as diverse as the distilleries that produce them, with many of the state’s established wineries and breweries moving into the spirits market.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond
• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
The Oakland Press
Missing teenage girl found safe
A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Southfield has been found safe in the city of Detroit. Police are requesting assistance from the public to find a missing teenage girl. Ka’Mya Maddox left her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads on Sept. 25 after a disagreement with her guardian, police said. She is believed to be in Detroit and is missing voluntarily, police said.
Comments / 0