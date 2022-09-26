ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Kosmo has his picks ready for moving week in the prep football season, as teams line up for chances to settle divisional races

Kosmo isn’t much of a golfer, since driving practice inside his cave tends to lead to some wicked ricochets. That said, he still knows that in golf they call it “Moving Day,” the third of a four-day tournament, when players are fighting for position to get themselves close enough to contention to make that final burst on Sunday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep volleyball sweeps Regina in three

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. Grace Wenaas had 14 kills, three blocks, five digs and 14 service points, including a pair of aces, to lead the Irish (31-7-2) to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 win over Warren Regina on Thursday. Bree Blakeslee had eight kills and six digs for NDP, Mya Kattula had four kills, 11 service points, three blocks and 17 digs, Margo Sudzina had 21 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Aly Berent had 13 digs, and Sophia Semmo nine.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Walled Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Lakeland, MI
State
Minnesota State
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Sports
Walled Lake, MI
Education
City
Goodrich, MI
City
Lake, MI
Walled Lake, MI
Sports
The Oakland Press

Jason Kalo and Mike Coriasso win GAM Four-Ball Championship

CLARKSTON – Familiar teammates, Jason Kalo of Lowell and Mike Coriasso of Royal Oak, combined for a 7-under 65 and the overall title in the GAM Four-Ball Championship presented by Hall Financial Tuesday at Oakhurst Golf & Country Club. “We grew up in the same neighborhood in Grand Blanc,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Kettering#49ers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cranbrook Kingswood
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
The Oakland Press

Enjoy a cocktail at these 5 metro Detroit distilleries this fall

Michigan is well-known for its booming craft beer and wine industries, but not as many people may know about Michigan-made spirits gaining acclaim across the state. From vodka and gin to whiskey and brandy, Michigan’s spirit offerings are as diverse as the distilleries that produce them, with many of the state’s established wineries and breweries moving into the spirits market.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond

• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Missing teenage girl found safe

A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Southfield has been found safe in the city of Detroit. Police are requesting assistance from the public to find a missing teenage girl. Ka’Mya Maddox left her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads on Sept. 25 after a disagreement with her guardian, police said. She is believed to be in Detroit and is missing voluntarily, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy