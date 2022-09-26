ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach

With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run. As Joe Mazzulla...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics

Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston

NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer

A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Luke Kornet
Person
Marcus Smart
NESN

Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla Emphasize Celtics Defensive Identity

The Boston Celtics struck major success last season — appearing in their first NBA Finals contest since 2010 — large in part due to their top-of-the-league defensive efforts night in and night out. Jayson Tatum, entering his sixth NBA season this year, and Joe Mazzulla, making his debut...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#High Output Studios
NESN

Jayson Tatum Takes Playful Jab Towards Celtics Teammate, Praises Others

The Boston Celtics began touching base with members of the media on Monday, obviously cornered in a difficult position due to the biggest offseason story regarding the organization involving last season’s head coach Ime Udoka and his team policy-violating scandal. However, on Thursday, Celtics young star Jayson Tatum generated...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach

On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal

The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Flips Series Script In Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox took their second straight game from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning a 3-1 ballgame at Fenway Park. The Red Sox improve to 74-81 on the season, while the Orioles fall to 80-75. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox have been on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Makes Comeback Appearance In Red Sox Win

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi made his comeback start since recovering from a shoulder injury at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon. The Sox pulled through with a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, taking the series win as well. As the end of the season nears for Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy