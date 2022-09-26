Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Yardbarker
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run. As Joe Mazzulla...
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics
Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston
NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer
A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
Phoenix Suns’ preseason opener will be a showcase for NBL’s top prospect Kai Sotto
The NBA preseason is set to begin for the Phoenix Suns and many other teams. During this time, some teams
NBA・
Nets HC Steve Nash on PG Ben Simmons: 'I Don't Care if He Ever Shoots a Jump Shot'
Brooklyn Nets forward/guard Ben Simmons has never been known as a jump shooter – an understatement if there ever was one. Well, it turns out that’s perfectly ok with head coach Steve Nash, as the Hall of Famer is well aware of the other positive attributes Simmons brings to the club.
Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla Emphasize Celtics Defensive Identity
The Boston Celtics struck major success last season — appearing in their first NBA Finals contest since 2010 — large in part due to their top-of-the-league defensive efforts night in and night out. Jayson Tatum, entering his sixth NBA season this year, and Joe Mazzulla, making his debut...
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jae Crowder trade offer, Luke Kornet starting, Ime Udoka’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. What will the Phoenix Suns ask for as compensation in return for trading Jae Crowder? Tax savings. A less expensive depth piece? Peyton Pritchard? 2nd round pick? What salary is left to trade? — Kenneth.
Jayson Tatum Takes Playful Jab Towards Celtics Teammate, Praises Others
The Boston Celtics began touching base with members of the media on Monday, obviously cornered in a difficult position due to the biggest offseason story regarding the organization involving last season’s head coach Ime Udoka and his team policy-violating scandal. However, on Thursday, Celtics young star Jayson Tatum generated...
How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal
The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
Does Jayson Tatum Believe Celtics Can Still Contend Given Ime Udoka Drama?
Jayson Tatum never lost confidence in the Boston Celtics amid the team’s first-half struggles during the 2021-22 season. And now, despite the organization facing a much different challenge given the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the First Team All-NBA talent is not wavering in his expectations. “Can we?...
Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers
The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
NBA Rumors: Celtics Look To Add This Assistant To Joe Mazzulla’s Staff
With Joe Mazzulla’s inexperience, it was speculated the Boston Celtics might bring a former NBA head coach onto the bench to support Mazzulla. It appears Boston is going a different route and may try to add a trusted option of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens instead. The...
Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Flips Series Script In Boston Win
The Boston Red Sox took their second straight game from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, winning a 3-1 ballgame at Fenway Park. The Red Sox improve to 74-81 on the season, while the Orioles fall to 80-75. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox have been on...
Nathan Eovaldi Makes Comeback Appearance In Red Sox Win
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi made his comeback start since recovering from a shoulder injury at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon. The Sox pulled through with a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, taking the series win as well. As the end of the season nears for Boston,...
