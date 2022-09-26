ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ELPD increases security surrounding home games

By Nate Salazar
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last weekend, East Lansing police told 6 News they planned to take new security measures to crack down on weekend violence during MSU’s Big 10 opener.

Popular postgame restaurants say they have seen a significant increase in police presence.

After several incidents of violence over the last few weeks and weekends, East Lansing Police say they’re taking new security measures, especially during busier weekends due to MSU home football games.

Community members say they’ve seen more patrol cars and officers on foot during, and after the games.

“We definitely noticed an increase in police presence, both in vehicles as well as on the streets, seemed to be a lot more officers on patrol. Definitely felt much safer this past weekend… The past couple of weekends got pretty crazy, some things got out of hand but this weekend I definitely noticed an improvement in that,” said Hopcat General Manager Bryan Ponke.

ELPD says it’s allocating all of its resources to address these issues, and partnering with other law enforcement agencies in the area to have better coverage.

The department is also placing better lighting and video technology downtown. Restaurant owners say they help shed light on the darker corners of the neighborhood.

“With more of them being on a shift, I think the smoother these busy nights will go… They added some extra spotlights and stuff in East Lansing that I saw them putting up around downtown, just to kind of brighten up the area, making everything more visible and not as many hidden corners that you can get to,” said El Azteco owner Johnny Vlahakis.

Community members say they hope this increased security continues.

“Going forword I think it would be good to keep that a regular thing, just having them on the streets downtown being visible and cutting stuff off before it can even happen,” said Vlahakis.

