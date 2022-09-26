Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
LAFAYETTE, Ind.--A woman was hurt in a shooting at the Subaru plant in Lafayette , Monday afternoon. Police said the man who shot her committed suicide. Workers were warned about an armed person and police were dispatched to Subaru of Indiana Automotive, near I-65 and State Rd. 38, on the southeast side of Lafayette, after 4 p.m. Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Dept. said the man shot the woman and went to a different area on the property where he killed himself.
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
