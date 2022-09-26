Read full article on original website
Burned By Oregon State Last Year, Utah’s Run Defense Improves
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is about to host Oregon State this weekend and the run defense will be a huge priority in stopping the Beavers. Last year Utah came up short against Oregon State largely due to being unable to stop the run. It also burned the Utes earlier this season against Florida.
BYU Vs. Utah State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU vs Utah State tonight marks the 91st all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals. BYU comes into this matchup on a two-game winning streak against the Aggies. Both of the wins were in Logan. The last time Utah State traveled to Provo was in 2018, the 2020 meeting was canceled due to the Mountain West going to a conference-only schedule.
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
Utah football gets commitment from edge rusher at a powerhouse program
Jonah Lea’ea is a three-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High in Nevada.
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Utah State
PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team defeated the Utah State Aggies 38-24 to retain the Old Wagon Wheel with a strong second half performance. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. I desperately wanted to...
Utah Athletics Celebrating 50 Years Of Title IX This Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics announced this afternoon the opening of their online auction to benefit Utes with Wings- a program dedicated to supporting women in sports at the University of Utah as part of their celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this weekend. Utah Athletics will also be hosting around 500 current and former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, leaders, friends and family at their Fifty Years Forward Banquet on Friday, September 30th.
Lynne Roberts, Utah Women’s Basketball Prepare For New Season
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts is off and running ahead of what many hope will be another successful season for the Utes. Coming off a 21-win season, an incredible run in the Pac-12 Tournament that saw the Utes all the way to the championship game, and their first invite to the NCAA Tournament in 11 years, expectations are starting to crank up.
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Utah State
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down in-state rival Utah State 38 to 26. The win improves BYU’s record to 4-1 overall on the season, and Utah State drops in the other direction at 1-4. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s third consecutive victory in...
Patti Edwards ‘Lights The Y’ Before Utah State-BYU Rivalry Game
PROVO, Utah – Patti Edwards, wife of the late LaVell Edwards, ignited energy into the stadium by lighting “The Y” prior to kickoff between the Utah State Aggies and BYU Cougars. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies, at the venue that bears her husband’s name, LaVell...
Legas Leads Aggies On Opening Scoring Drive Against BYU
PROVO, Utah – Cooper Legas used his legs to take over as Utah State drove 68 yards for an opening possession score against the No. 19 Cougars. Utah State (1-3, 0-1) is looking to end a three game losing streak as they face the No. 19 BYU Cougars (3-1) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
BYU Stops USU’s Offense, Christopher Brooks Bursts For TD
PROVO, Utah – BYU running back Christopher Brooks burst for an 18-yard touchdown after the Cougars stopped the Utah State Aggies and forced them to turn the ball over on downs. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29. With 11:22 remaining...
Two-Play Touchdown Drive Gets BYU On Scoreboard Against USU
PROVO, Utah – Two big plays resulted in a touchdown drive that got the BYU Cougars on their first points against the Utah State Aggies. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29. After allowing USU to score on its first possession...
No. 19 BYU Takes Care Of Business With Win Over Utah State
PROVO – No. 19 BYU took care of business in a rivalry matchup, holding off Utah State 38-26 on Thursday night in Provo. In what could be the last matchup in a long time between these in-state schools, Jaren Hall led the Cougars in the second half making plays and keeping his team ahead down the stretch.
BYU Vs Utah State: Live Updates, Analysis, and More
PROVO – The No. 19 BYU Cougars host the Utah State Aggies in a Thursday night tilt at LaVell Edwards Stadium. This is the last scheduled game between BYU and Utah State, as the Cougars make their transition to Power Five football in the Big 12 conference next year. It is also the 91st meeting all-time between the two programs. The pressure is on tonight as BYU looks to protect their home field and Utah State looks to knock off the Cougars one more time.
Cooper Legas Deserves Another Start After Loss To BYU
PROVO, Utah – In spite of the final numbers, Cooper Legas looks capable of improving the fortunes of a Utah State offense that has struggled in 2022. The Aggies (1-4, 0-1) saw their losing streak increase to four games as they fell to the No. 19 BYU Cougars (4-1) 38-26 at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
A Coach’s Journey: BYU O-Line Coach Darrell Funk
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s offensive line coach Darrell Funk had a long path to the Cougars, with stops at some prestigious universities. Funk was hired for the job in Provo in 2021. A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, and a former WAC rival of BYU’s at Colorado...
With Brant Kuithe Out, Thomas Yassmin Could Shine
SALT LAKE CITY- With start tight end Brant Kuithe out for the year, the Utes will most likely be turning to rugby phenom turned tight end Thomas Yassmin to shine in his place. While it hurts having one of your known commodities out for the season, Utah is confident Yassmin can carry the torch in his own, unique way.
BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina
(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
