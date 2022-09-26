PROVO – The No. 19 BYU Cougars host the Utah State Aggies in a Thursday night tilt at LaVell Edwards Stadium. This is the last scheduled game between BYU and Utah State, as the Cougars make their transition to Power Five football in the Big 12 conference next year. It is also the 91st meeting all-time between the two programs. The pressure is on tonight as BYU looks to protect their home field and Utah State looks to knock off the Cougars one more time.

PROVO, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO