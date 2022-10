Jordan Travis hit a personal milestone last week. The fifth-year junior threw for 321 yards in a win over Boston College, the first time Travis cracked the 300-yard barrier in his career. A few hours after the game ended, Travis sent out a Tweet thanking the fans. But it’s the hashtag that went along with the message that seemed to carry the most weight: #iamaqb.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO