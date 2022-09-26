ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Suspect arrested for damaging Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of public safety officer was on scene inspecting the damage, which also appeared to include a broken barrier pole. Hours later, yellow tape marking a police line had been placed along an estimated 10 feet (3 meters) of broken fencing, but no officers remained on scene along the path of light tire marks that stretched well into the grounds. It was not known what caused the damage. A spokeswoman for the Texas State Preservation Board, which oversees the Texas Capitol grounds, directed questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She said that department is investigating the incident.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Funeral arrangements set for Austin police officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Funeral arrangements have been set for senior Austin police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who was killed in a crash last week. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Sept 23. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
fox7austin.com

Man pulls knife on couple near UT campus: UTPD

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is now in custody after he pulled a knife on a couple near the University of Texas at Austin campus. UT police says officers were flagged down near the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. A man had been arguing with a woman and her partner when he pulled out a weapon.
fox7austin.com

Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
KXAN

5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
highlandernews.com

Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant

In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
fox7austin.com

Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
fox7austin.com

Man hits Tesla employee with car after argument at supercharging station

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an aggravated assault. Police said on Monday, August 29, around 5:39 p.m., a man was involved in a disturbance with a Tesla employee at a Tesla Supercharging Station. The station is located...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
KXAN

Plan A Funeral Or Cremation Service With Weed-Corley-Fish

Whether you’re planning a funeral or cremation service for a loved one or making your own arrangements in advance, you want the celebration of their life to be meaningful. Laurens Fish III of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us how they can help make that happen.
