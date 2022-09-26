Read full article on original website
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
electrek.co
Tesla employee was hit by a car in bizarre Supercharger ICEing incident
A Tesla employee was reportedly hit by a car in a bizarre ICEing incident at a Supercharger station in Austin, Texas. The police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. When used in reference to a charging station, the term “ICEing” in the EV community...
fox7austin.com
'Not safe': Local leaders respond to gun violence in Southeast Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - Local leaders are responding after FOX 7 Austin first reported on a neighborhood in Southeast Austin that has had several drive-by shootings. Neighbors said they still need help and support. "This is not normal, and I refuse to allow this to be our normal," a resident who...
fox7austin.com
Former Bastrop shelter caretaker accused of exploiting girls not indicted by grand jury
BASTROP, Texas - A Bastrop County grand jury has declined to indict Iesha Greene, a former employee of the Refuge for DMST, a facility for juvenile sex trafficking victims. Greene was accused of selling nude photographs of juvenile sex trafficking victims in exchange for drugs and alcohol. The Refuge had its state license suspended following the incident.
Suspect arrested for damaging Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of public safety officer was on scene inspecting the damage, which also appeared to include a broken barrier pole. Hours later, yellow tape marking a police line had been placed along an estimated 10 feet (3 meters) of broken fencing, but no officers remained on scene along the path of light tire marks that stretched well into the grounds. It was not known what caused the damage. A spokeswoman for the Texas State Preservation Board, which oversees the Texas Capitol grounds, directed questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She said that department is investigating the incident.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
fox7austin.com
New Braunfels teen charged for giving false tip about shooter on campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department has found and arrested a teenager in connection with a lockdown of New Braunfels High School. Police said the Sept. 8 lockdown of New Braunfels High School was prompted by a tip saying there was a person on campus with a gun.
fox7austin.com
Funeral arrangements set for Austin police officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Funeral arrangements have been set for senior Austin police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who was killed in a crash last week. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Sept 23. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
fox7austin.com
Man pulls knife on couple near UT campus: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is now in custody after he pulled a knife on a couple near the University of Texas at Austin campus. UT police says officers were flagged down near the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. A man had been arguing with a woman and her partner when he pulled out a weapon.
fox7austin.com
Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
KXAN
5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
Man pleads guilty to June 2020 murder in east Austin
In late August, a man pleaded guilty to shooting his friend inside a vehicle in east Austin in June 2020, court documents showed.
highlandernews.com
Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant
In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
‘So much anger:’ Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for 2 counts of assault - offensive contact.
fox7austin.com
Construction workers rescued from broken boom in NW Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Two workers have been rescued after getting stuck in a construction boom in northwest Travis County. The Austin Fire Department said earlier Thursday afternoon the workers were stuck approximately 110 feet in the air and uninjured after the boom has lost functionality. AFD's technical rescue crews were...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fort Hood soldier facing 6 years in prison for selling fentanyl to undercover Austin police
FORT HOOD, Texas — Authorities are cracking down on the deadly opioid fentanyl, which has caused a spike in overdose deaths across the state. A Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to six years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas.
fox7austin.com
Man hits Tesla employee with car after argument at supercharging station
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an aggravated assault. Police said on Monday, August 29, around 5:39 p.m., a man was involved in a disturbance with a Tesla employee at a Tesla Supercharging Station. The station is located...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
KXAN
Plan A Funeral Or Cremation Service With Weed-Corley-Fish
Whether you’re planning a funeral or cremation service for a loved one or making your own arrangements in advance, you want the celebration of their life to be meaningful. Laurens Fish III of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us how they can help make that happen.
