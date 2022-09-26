ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Head of Action for a Better Community receives state award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big honor was presented to the head of a Rochester-based nonprofit. On Thursday, Jerome Underwood received the 2022 leadership award from the New York State Community Action Association. He’s the president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. Its mission is to promote and provide opportunities for low-income people and families so they can become self-sufficient.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Superintendents meeting Friday to discuss school security

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A meeting to ensure our schools are safe is happening on Friday. At noon, superintendents from Hilton, Greece, West Irondequoit and Fairport schools will get together to discuss the safety and security of students. They’ll talk about recent changes in the classroom as well as training...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester ranks #1 on survey of “most neigborly cities in America”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our city has its share of problems. Being neighborly isn’t one of them. According to a survey by neighbor.com, Rochester was voted the most neighborly city in America for 2022. The results are based on a variety of factors, including charitable giving, volunteering, generosity, and happiness. Rochester was followed by Madison, Wisconsin and Provo, Utah.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Walk in Penfield on Saturday aims to raise money for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A walk in Penfield on Saturday aims to raise money for saving lives. The walk at the Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater, 3100 Atlantic Avenue, is to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can register starting at 10 a.m. The walk will start at noon.
PENFIELD, NY
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Salvation Army crews in Rochester on standby to go to Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is currently on standby while the entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian will cause significant damage to the state. The Salvation Army has its mobile feeding unit on standby and disaster teams are waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Pre-Emption Line Topic of YCHC Annual Meeting

PENN YAN — John Marks, the Curator of Collections and Exhibits at Historic Geneva, will present a lecture titled “A Brief History of the Pre-Emption Line” during the Yates County History Center’s annual meeting. The annual meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
PENN YAN, NY
Thrillist

This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.

If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
ROCHESTER, NY
agdaily.com

Fun on the Farm opens county’s barn doors to the community

At the top of New York’s Canandaigua Lake, only 5 miles from the shore, is a 500-cow dairy called Fa-Ba Farms, and in 2022, they opened their doors to their community. Fa-Ba Farms was the host farm of a bi-annual event that Ontario County, New York, holds called Fun on the Farm. It’s a day where the community is invited to the farm to learn about their local farmers and agriculture. This year, it was held Sept. 24.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Road work alert: 390 Exit 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews will close two 390 ramps over the next few days. Starting on Friday at 7 a.m., the Exit 10 ramps connecting Interstate 390 and routes 5 and 20 will close until 4 p.m. afternoon for construction. This closure will repeat daily until Tuesday, October 4.
ROCHESTER, NY

