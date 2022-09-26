Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Head of Action for a Better Community receives state award
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big honor was presented to the head of a Rochester-based nonprofit. On Thursday, Jerome Underwood received the 2022 leadership award from the New York State Community Action Association. He’s the president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. Its mission is to promote and provide opportunities for low-income people and families so they can become self-sufficient.
WHEC TV-10
Community members call for extra law enforcement to police Rochester streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are calling for extra law enforcement to police the streets. Rochester Police Chief David Smith says “high visibility and patrol” is what’s next. He says with the help of community action groups, “outreach” is not helping. More of our...
WHEC TV-10
Penfield athletes deliver food to apartments housing veterans and disabled people
PENFIELD, N.Y. — Penfield High School athletes are giving back. Students from all 12 fall sports teams delivered food and essential items to tenants of the E.L. Towers apartments in Rochester on Thursday morning. The building houses veterans, senior citizens, and disabled adults. The students collected the items in...
WHEC TV-10
Superintendents meeting Friday to discuss school security
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A meeting to ensure our schools are safe is happening on Friday. At noon, superintendents from Hilton, Greece, West Irondequoit and Fairport schools will get together to discuss the safety and security of students. They’ll talk about recent changes in the classroom as well as training...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester ranks #1 on survey of “most neigborly cities in America”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our city has its share of problems. Being neighborly isn’t one of them. According to a survey by neighbor.com, Rochester was voted the most neighborly city in America for 2022. The results are based on a variety of factors, including charitable giving, volunteering, generosity, and happiness. Rochester was followed by Madison, Wisconsin and Provo, Utah.
Tops Friendly Market launches free gas and groceries campaign
From September 25 to October 8, the full-service supermarket will be encouraging shoppers to make a positive difference with the purchase of a $1 ticket.
WHEC TV-10
Walk in Penfield on Saturday aims to raise money for suicide prevention
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A walk in Penfield on Saturday aims to raise money for saving lives. The walk at the Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater, 3100 Atlantic Avenue, is to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can register starting at 10 a.m. The walk will start at noon.
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families
Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
WHEC TV-10
Salvation Army crews in Rochester on standby to go to Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is currently on standby while the entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian will cause significant damage to the state. The Salvation Army has its mobile feeding unit on standby and disaster teams are waiting for the...
New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year
The South East Area Coalition started the Tool Shed.
Rochester area on standby for Hurricane Ian aftermath
Governor Kathy Hochul said the New York State National Guard is sending helicopters and soldiers to Jacksonville, Florida
chronicle-express.com
Pre-Emption Line Topic of YCHC Annual Meeting
PENN YAN — John Marks, the Curator of Collections and Exhibits at Historic Geneva, will present a lecture titled “A Brief History of the Pre-Emption Line” during the Yates County History Center’s annual meeting. The annual meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
Open Door Mission converts Miller Building into 24 apartments for those in need
The building will also have on-site support services such as case management, job search assistance, and financial management.
‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months
$25 a year for tool rentals are available through SEAC's Tool Shed.
Thrillist
This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.
If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
WHEC TV-10
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
agdaily.com
Fun on the Farm opens county’s barn doors to the community
At the top of New York’s Canandaigua Lake, only 5 miles from the shore, is a 500-cow dairy called Fa-Ba Farms, and in 2022, they opened their doors to their community. Fa-Ba Farms was the host farm of a bi-annual event that Ontario County, New York, holds called Fun on the Farm. It’s a day where the community is invited to the farm to learn about their local farmers and agriculture. This year, it was held Sept. 24.
WHEC TV-10
Sheriff Baxter speaks out against bail reform in a video from state capitol
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff is reacting to the violence and renewing calls for bail reform. The sheriff’s office posted a video of Todd Baxter in front of the state capitol in Albany. Sheriff Baxter said about bail reform: “It’s called danger. These people are dangerous...
Locals on N. Clinton speak out on what’s fueling gun violence in their community
After hearing a 3-year-old was caught up in the latest shooting on their street, many feared the next one could be their kids.
WHEC TV-10
Road work alert: 390 Exit 10
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews will close two 390 ramps over the next few days. Starting on Friday at 7 a.m., the Exit 10 ramps connecting Interstate 390 and routes 5 and 20 will close until 4 p.m. afternoon for construction. This closure will repeat daily until Tuesday, October 4.
