Florida State

Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian: Texas sending search-and-rescue team, boats to Florida

With destructive Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen and make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending help to the Sunshine State. Tuesday, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida. The urban search-and-rescue team is made...
TEXAS STATE
State
Florida State
'Rainbow fentanyl' now found in 21 states, including Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Brightly-colored, but potentially deadly, rainbow fentanyl has now been found in 21 states, including Texas, as of this week. It's been seen in multiple forms, says the DEA, including pills, powder, and blocks resembling sidewalk chalk. "Drug cartels are using social media and other platforms to flood...
TEXAS STATE
Harry Styles speaks on abortion rights during Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas - Even Harry Styles is weighing in on the abortion debate. In a video posted by Texas State professor Louie Dean Valencia, Styles spoke to the crowd of thousands attending one of his six-night residency shows at the Moody Center in Austin. "No one can tell you what...
AUSTIN, TX
State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
TEXAS STATE
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
OAKLAND, CA
Man arrested after driving vehicle onto Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man has been arrested after driving a vehicle onto the State Capitol grounds and causing some damage. DPS says the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on September 28 when DPS personnel noticed an unauthorized vehicle driving erratically on the south Capitol grounds.
TEXAS STATE
Texas 'trigger' abortion ban hearing: Groups sue AG Paxton, want ban declared unconstitutional

AUSTIN, Texas - Reproductive justice groups were in federal court in Austin suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along with district and county attorneys. The groups say they're being deprived of their constitutional rights and are unable to help Texans receive out-of-state abortions. They're asking the court to declare unconstitutional Texas' "trigger" abortion ban and the laws that threaten to criminalize anyone who helps Texans access legal abortion care. They say the ban and the laws violate the First Amendment.
TEXAS STATE

