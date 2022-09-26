AUSTIN, Texas - Reproductive justice groups were in federal court in Austin suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along with district and county attorneys. The groups say they're being deprived of their constitutional rights and are unable to help Texans receive out-of-state abortions. They're asking the court to declare unconstitutional Texas' "trigger" abortion ban and the laws that threaten to criminalize anyone who helps Texans access legal abortion care. They say the ban and the laws violate the First Amendment.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO