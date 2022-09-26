Ever since the crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, it was clear that the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco was over. Throughout the offseason, then into the spring and throughout the summer, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it abundantly clear that they had moved on to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. However, there seemed to persist a lingering possibility -- albeit microscopic at some points -- that there was a universe in which Garoppolo remained with San Francisco for the 2022 NFL season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO