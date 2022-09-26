Read full article on original website
Mike McDaniel on Joe Burrow: Coming off the bus, I see swag
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Taken To Hospital After Frightening Moment
The team said he suffered head and neck injuries during the play and was taken by ambulance for evaluation.
Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come...
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game due to head and neck injuries.
Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used...
Why Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
John Harbaugh agrees with players like OBJ: Every team should have the best playing surface
After Giants receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact, non-cut ACL tear on Monday night at MetLife Stadium, former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. questioned why every stadium doesn’t have grass. That exchange caused some on social media to dust off comments made by Ravens coach John Harbaugh after Baltimore...
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of two rock climbers found dead in California on Wednesday, USA Today reports. Escobar was 31. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the other victim and both Escobar and Walsh were from Huntington Beach. They were found in a remote area near...
Mike Tomlin addresses Chukwuma Okorafor’s hit on Anthony Walker
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the...
Shelby Harris is back with Seahawks
Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris came out of the Week 2 game with a glut injury, but it was a family matter that kept him out in Week 3. Harris was out last week to deal with a personal issue. He is back with the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll said...
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan
The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With around five minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs came up with a big third-down...
Shanahan responds to viral Jimmy G lip-reading clip: It's 'a joke'
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo had just thrown an ill-advised pass into triple coverage. The pass was intended for Deebo Samuel. But it was broken up and fluttered into the air, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith came up with the interception to extinguish the 49ers’ last, best chance Sunday night.
Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice
Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday
The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
Why King believes Shanahan never burned bridge with Jimmy G
Ever since the crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, it was clear that the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco was over. Throughout the offseason, then into the spring and throughout the summer, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it abundantly clear that they had moved on to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. However, there seemed to persist a lingering possibility -- albeit microscopic at some points -- that there was a universe in which Garoppolo remained with San Francisco for the 2022 NFL season.
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
Joe Burrow: I had all the time I needed in the pocket
The Bengals’ issues protecting quarterback Joe Burrow have been well chronicled, but things have been on an upswing the last couple of weeks. Burrow was sacked twice in the Week Three win over the Jets and he was dropped just once by the Dolphins in Thursday night’s 27-15 win. It’s the first time Burrow’s been sacked less than twice in a regular season game since Week 7 last season — the Chiefs only sacked him once in the AFC Championship Game — and Burrow had nothing but compliments for his blockers when the game was over.
