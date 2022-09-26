ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel on Joe Burrow: Coming off the bus, I see swag

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall...
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game due to head and neck injuries.
NBC Sports

Why Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late

Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
NBC Sports

Giants waive Antonio Williams

The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss

The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NBC Sports

Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
NBC Sports

Shelby Harris is back with Seahawks

Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris came out of the Week 2 game with a glut injury, but it was a family matter that kept him out in Week 3. Harris was out last week to deal with a personal issue. He is back with the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll said...
NBC Sports

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan

The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With around five minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs came up with a big third-down...
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
NBC Sports

Shanahan responds to viral Jimmy G lip-reading clip: It's 'a joke'

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo had just thrown an ill-advised pass into triple coverage. The pass was intended for Deebo Samuel. But it was broken up and fluttered into the air, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith came up with the interception to extinguish the 49ers’ last, best chance Sunday night.
NBC Sports

Why King believes Shanahan never burned bridge with Jimmy G

Ever since the crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, it was clear that the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco was over. Throughout the offseason, then into the spring and throughout the summer, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it abundantly clear that they had moved on to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. However, there seemed to persist a lingering possibility -- albeit microscopic at some points -- that there was a universe in which Garoppolo remained with San Francisco for the 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports

DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday

The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
NBC Sports

Teddy Bridgewater: A lot was going through my mind when I came into game

Teddy Bridgewater got the call to replace Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when Tagovailoa was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with a head injury in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati. After the 27-15 loss was over, Bridgewater told reporters that it wasn’t...
NBC Sports

Bills place Tommy Doyle on injured reserve; sign Justin Murray

The Bills placed offensive lineman Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Doyle tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Doyle entered the game after Ryan Bates was injured. Doyle is in his second year with the Bills after appearing in 11 games last season. The Bills...
