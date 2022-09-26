ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Two dead following Asheboro shooting

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBfAD_0iBDEWU500

A Monday afternoon shooting has resulted in two fatalities, according to reports from the Asheboro Police Department.

Officers discovered the bodies of Tiona Sesmas, 33, and Fatima Alston, 68, while responding to a call of a suspected shooting on Asheboro's Hamlin Street.

Authorities placed nearby Charles McCrary Elementary School on lockdown, following the discovery. Authorities lifted the lockdown hours later.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities do not believe a third party was involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Arson suspect sought for Durham ‘Wanted Wednesday’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An arson suspect has made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list this week. Police shared the photo of a man suspected in a business fire. Police say they believe the suspect intentionally set fire to the business on Broad Street. That fire was reported on Aug. 11 at about 9:30 p.m..
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Thomasville Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man, Quadarius Jermaine McIntosh, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a brief foot pursuit. On Tuesday, officers approached McIntosh, 27, sitting on a front porch of a residence on Mary James Avenue. With an active arrest...
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Trooper involved in Yadkin crash

YADKIN, N.C. — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Yadkin County on Wednesday morning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 421 near exit 21 in Hamptonville. Highway Patrol said a trooper driving south hit a vehicle from behind. The trooper's vehicle ended up on the...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
HIGH POINT, NC
My Fox 8

Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for felony child solicitation by computer

A 20-year-old man from Willow Springs, North Carolina was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond issued by Moore County Magistrate Riyevski after being arrested on charges of felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors concerned about reckless driving

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeding, passing school buses and not stopping at some stop signs are some of the biggest concerns for people living along Meadow Lark Lane and Falling Creek Drive in Thomasville. They say they want to see something done to slow down drivers before someone gets seriously hurt. Our crews spotted at […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro family urges mental health treatment after deadly shooting

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mental health facilities and resource groups in Asheboro and parts of Randolph County have begun to brace for a possible uptick in calls for help as news continues to unravel about the murder-suicide on Hamlin Street.   On Monday, family members of Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona Sesmas, 33, were found […]
ASHEBORO, NC
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

922
Followers
211
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy