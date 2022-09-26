ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 4 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:05 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Panthers are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 4 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Cardinals 28, Panthers 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Cardinals can't afford to fall to 1-3 on the season. They won't behind a solid performance from Kyler Murray on the road."

Draft Kings : Go with the Cardinals with the points against Panthers

It writes: "Arizona on the moneyline might be the better play since the line is this close. This game has high shootout potential, and I wouldn’t trust the Panthers to be able to keep up with the Cardinals in that type of contest. Take Arizona here."

NFL Week 4 odds :

Betting Pros : Go with Cardinals in game vs. Panthers

It writes: "The Panthers have found themselves in defensive battles this season, and their offense has yet to come alive. The Cardinals haven’t shown much offensive promise either, but the feeling is that Kyler Murray is always just one play away from exploding. Look for this line to shift in favor of Arizona, as the Cardinals end the week as favorites."

Bookies.com : Take the Cardinals on the moneyline vs. Panthers

Bill Speros writes: "Carolina QB Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2018 NFL draft. Arizona QB Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL draft. Mayfield has found some solace and stability in Carolina. And he finally got a victory in Week 3. Murray has beaten his pal Mayfield in their two previous matchups, both of which occurred while Mayfield was in Cleveland. Once again, Murray will get the last zinger on Twitter. We like the Cardinals on the moneyline for our NFL Week 4 picks."

Sports Betting Dime : Panthers 27.4, Cardinals 23.6

The site's formula predicts that that Panthers will beat the Cardinals in the NFL Week 4 game.

Pro Football Network : Take the Cardinals with the points in Week 4 vs. Panthers

BJ Rudell writes: "Baker Mayfield is not the answer. That should be apparent to anyone who’s watched a game or scanned a box score. Notably, his 67-yard TD pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. on Sunday accounted for 12% of Mayfield’s 2022 passing yards — and all 67 yards came after the catch. While Arizona has its own troubles, they’re more execution-driven than talent-driven. Much like the Broncos, the Cardinals have the pieces in place to be a playoff contender. Last season began with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, and Rondale Moore atop the WR depth chart. So far this season, the team has had to adjust dramatically. They should regain their footing in Week 4."

CBS Sports : Both Cardinals, Panthers have struggled against the spread

Tyler Sullivan writes: "Despite a 1-2 record, the Panthers have been a tough out and were able to pull off an impressive win against the Saints on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have continued to be a bit underwhelming and the offense managed just four field goals against the Rams. Arizona is 1-4 ATS in their last five games, but the Panthers haven't been spectacular either as they are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up win."

ESPN : Panthers have a 51% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals a 48.4% shot at picking up the victory

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?

