For a true freshman starter, Owen McCown showed great poise

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

All of a sudden, Owen McCown is arguably the best quarterback the Colorado Buffaloes have in their building. Karl Dorrell allowed the true freshman to take the reins against UCLA on Saturday and the youngster didn’t disappoint, throwing for over 250 yards and running in a touchdown.

While Dorrell believed McCown still had a few rookie moments, he was also complimentary of the poise his southpaw displayed. Even McCown himself said that he was pretty calm, and perhaps it helps to be the son of a longtime NFL quarterback.

McCown noticed an improvement in the Buffs’ attack as well and thanked offensive coordinator Mike Sanford for helping him get settled early.

“Surprisingly, I really wasn’t that nervous,” McCown said. “I felt more excitement. Obviously with the first snap going out there, had to take a deep breath and really get settled down. Coach (Mike) Sanford had some good early calls to get me settled in the game and that really helped. I thought as an offense, we showed a little improvement. From a team standpoint, just onto the next week. There’s an emphasis on how we respond.”

Five takeaways from Colorado's Pac-12 opener vs. UCLA

